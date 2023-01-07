Houston Astros trophy tour: This is where you can see the teams’ 2nd trophy in person at several Houston-area locations

HOUSTON – Want to get a photo up close with the Houston Astros’ World Series trophy? Now you can!
The Astros kicked off their second World Series Trophy Tour on Friday following their second victory back in November. The tour kicked off at the Woodforest National Bank Headquarters in The Woodlands.
Fans are invited to take photos of the trophy, free of charge.
The tour will continue on select dates and stops through May 27.
Some notable stops are below. For the full schedule and times, click here.
- Jan. 10 - Woodforest National Bank, 13688 FM 1488, Magnolia
- Jan. 21 - Houston Astros FanFest
- March 27 - Astros vs. Space Cowboys Exhibition Game, Constellation Field (1 Stadium Dr., Sugar Land)
- May 6 - Brazos Bend Expo - 21901 FM 762, Needville
- May 27 - Comicpalooza (George R. Brown Convention Center)