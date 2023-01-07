Houston Astros trophy tour: This is where you can see the teams’ 2nd trophy in person at several Houston-area locations

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros lifts the commissioner's trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Want to get a photo up close with the Houston Astros’ World Series trophy? Now you can!

The Astros kicked off their second World Series Trophy Tour on Friday following their second victory back in November. The tour kicked off at the Woodforest National Bank Headquarters in The Woodlands.

Fans are invited to take photos of the trophy, free of charge.

The tour will continue on select dates and stops through May 27.

Some notable stops are below. For the full schedule and times, click here.