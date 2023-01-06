72º

🔒A ‘mooving’ sunset, welcoming in 2023 and a New Year’s baby: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Click2Pins submissions (Click2, Click2Pins submissions/KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

If you can’t see them correctly, go here to view.

odnavres24

It was a beautiful sunset this evening over Castroville! The vivid orange was amazing!

Castroville
larry levario

Miller's pond San Antonio Texas

San Antonio
D. Woods, Cypress

Moon in clouds, sunset light reflecting on clouds--Anderson

Cypress
SkyWatcher

Duckset!

San Antonio
Derflinger Family

Babcock Rd. & Springtime

San Antonio
WEEinthecity

January 3rd Sunset

League City
marladjones

Nice clouds over a full moon tonight

Devine
Lucy B

Enjoying the sunrise in Freeport, Tx. Quite a change from back home in SD

Hitchcock
WEEinthecity

January 3rd, 2023 ~ to you from me

League City
Nan Seith

Sam looks good with the clouds today!

Houston

📸

Jennifer U

What a moooving sunset.

Waller
WendyT
Bacliff
westurob

Epic green water day today in Galveston

Galveston
Mary Buentello

Pure Amazement, Welcome 2023

San Antonio
Donna P.

Sunset seen from Grey Forest, Texas

San Antonio
Jesren

Something burning in the sky around 6:05pm

San Antonio
Rick Dunlap

Bubba says, “Happy New Year!”

Richmond
Sam Olivares

New Years Baby!! Sebastian Trapp was born 1/1/23 at 12:10 am.

Sugar Land

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

