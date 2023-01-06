🔒A ‘mooving’ sunset, welcoming in 2023 and a New Year’s baby: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.
Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:
If you can’t see them correctly, go here to view.
odnavres24
It was a beautiful sunset this evening over Castroville! The vivid orange was amazing!
larry levario
Miller's pond San Antonio Texas
D. Woods, Cypress
Moon in clouds, sunset light reflecting on clouds--Anderson
SkyWatcher
Duckset!
Derflinger Family
Babcock Rd. & Springtime
WEEinthecity
January 3rd Sunset
marladjones
Nice clouds over a full moon tonight
Lucy B
Enjoying the sunrise in Freeport, Tx. Quite a change from back home in SD
WEEinthecity
January 3rd, 2023 ~ to you from me
Nan Seith
Sam looks good with the clouds today!
📸
Jennifer U
What a moooving sunset.
WendyT
westurob
Epic green water day today in Galveston
Mary Buentello
Pure Amazement, Welcome 2023
Donna P.
Sunset seen from Grey Forest, Texas
Jesren
Something burning in the sky around 6:05pm
Rick Dunlap
Bubba says, “Happy New Year!”
Sam Olivares
New Years Baby!! Sebastian Trapp was born 1/1/23 at 12:10 am.
Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!
On your phone
Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.
On a computer
Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!
What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.