Best bets for your Houston weekend: ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical,’ Future and more

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 23: Rapper Future performs onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

The Houston Symphony presents “The Music of Elton John and Bill Joel” this weekend at Jones Hall. From “Rocket Man” to “Piano Man,” enjoy the iconic hits of two classic rock legends. Piano-and-vocal talent Michael Cavanaugh, handpicked by Billy Joel to recreate his music in the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out,” will deliver renditions of the songs you know and love, including “Tiny Dancer,” “Uptown Girl,” “Your Song,” “New York State of Mind,” “Saturday Night’s Alright,” and many more.

When: Jan. 6-8

Where: Jones Hall

The year is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists (Keshi, Ashe), beloved bands (Muse, Paramore, The Killers), pop sensations (Pink, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran) and living legends (Bruce Springsteen, Lyle Lovett, Santana). Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Future will bring his “Future & Friends Tour” to the Toyota Center Saturday. He’ll be joined by Trippie Redd, EST GEE, Boston Richie, BabyFace Ray, Rob 49, Double 0, Doe Boy and Lil Jairmy, among others.

When: Jan. 7

Where: Toyota Center

“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” based on one of Hollywood’s most popular romantic stories, has brought its tour to the Hobby Center, where it will show through Jan. 8.

When: Jan. 3-8

Where: Hobby Center

Welcome the new year the heart-racing way with a run at Sam Houston Race Park on Sunday. The out-and-back course will start and finish in the SHRP parking lot. 5K runners will make one loop around the course and 10K runners will make two loops before proceeding to the finish line. The kids 1K course will start and finish in the same location as the 5K/10K race.

When: Jan. 8

Where: Sam Houston Race Park

The annual music festival held by Splice Records is a celebration of the legends David Bowie and Elvis Presley on their shared birthday. The music lineup includes Pecos Hank, Nick Gaitan and Luba Dvorak & The Brooklyn Twang.

When: Jan. 7

Where: Continental Club Houston

