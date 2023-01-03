Monster Jam returning to Houston; PHOTOS: See the monster trucks coming to H-Town

HOUSTON – Monster Jam is returning to Houston January 28-29 and Feb. 11, at NRG Stadium.

What is Monster Jam?

At Monster Jam, drivers maneuver their 12,000-pound monster trucks in wide-open competitions on the arena’s dirt.

“Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world,” according to a news release about the event.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are available here. Organizers note the Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience – passes available for $20 each – give access prior to the event to see the trucks up close, meet their drivers and crews, get autographs, among other activities.

What is the event like?

Each event has a championship, as well as freestyle, skills and racing competitions. And it’s LOUD. (Be sure to bring ear plugs or other ear coverings for everyone!) If this is your first time going to Monster Jam, here’s a great primer on what you need to know.

When is Monster Jam in Houston?

The Jan. 28 will be held at 7 p.m., while the Pit Party (ticket and pass needed) is slated to begin at 2:30 and run through 5:30 p.m.

The Jan. 29 event begins at 3 p.m. with the Pit Party (ticket and pass needed) open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Feb. 11 event is slated for 7 p.m. with the Pit Party (ticket and pass needed) open from 2:30 p.m. through 5:30 p.m.

January event participants, as described by Monster Jam:

The Houston Stadium Championship Series events in January features 12 skilled athletes battling for the championship while tearing up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. Reigning Monster Jam World Finals High Jump champion Ryan Anderson in Son-uva Digger aims to repeat as series champion. Tyler Menninga gets behind the wheel of the black and green wrecking machine, the legendary Grave Digger. Two-time Guinness World Record title holder Bari Musawwir in Zombie and fan-favorite Cynthia Gauthier in Lucas Stabilizer, look to lock in the championship.

February event participants, as described by Monster Jam:

The February Stadium Championship Series event features 12 skilled athletes battling for the championship while tearing up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. Five-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Adam Anderson and the legendary Grave Digger aim to dethrone reigning series champion and 14-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Tom Meents during Max-D’s 20th anniversary. Military veteran Kayla Blood in Soldier Fortune™ and fan-favorite Camden Murphy in Bakugan Dragonoid look to lock in the championship.

Take a look at just some of the competitors:

Avenger (AWESOME SHOTS(C))

Bad Company (Chris Tedesco)

Grave Digger (Monster Jam)

Zombie (Monster Jam)

Son-uva Digger (ERIC STERN)

Megalodon (Chris Tedesco)

Saigon Shaker (Monster Jam)

Want to know more about monster trucks? Start with the iconic -- we appreciated this report on Grave Digger and its origins. Did you know the tires cost around $3,000 per vehicle? Learn more facts here.