PHOTOS: See 22 of your 2022 Christmas pics from Click2Pins

Every week, our viewers and readers deliver great pictures to Click2Pins and December was no different. From dressed up dogs and cats to kids and Christmas decor, this month’s Pins have been festive and fun.

Below you’ll find 22 of our favorite Christmas weekend and Christmas-themed Click2Pins. As you might guess, the frigid weather is also featured in some of the pics we picked.

A reminder, we LOVE seeing your photos any time of year and often use them on air. You can submit your photos on Cilck2Pins.com.

22 Christmas Click2Pins in December 2022

Dear Santa, I’ve been good this week

iamdan Plantersville

Holiday hiding spot

Pins User Magnolia

Another tree, another cat 😺

lthumann Houston

Tracking Santa

Ford Family Humble

That’s one dapper dog!

Rick Dunlap Richmond

Now just hold it right there until Santa comes

Debbie Oliver Tomball

Brrrr....

Shannon Batte Houston

A mom’s precious memento

janellk Willis

Reason for the season

johnsedlak Humble

The gift of giving

Leesap Splendora

A new sidekick for Santa?

Dolores.S.6988 Bellville

Remembering Christmases past

Bonnie Lee Parker Big Thicket Lake Estates

A Santa hat fit for a Princess

Julie Fisher Houston

Christmas creativity

Bonnie Lee Parker Big Thicket Lake Estates

Merry Grinchmas to you

lhamburg Humble

A Christmas carpool

Shana Santellan Tomball

Elf on the shelf LIVE!

Lacey Houston

Who wore it best?

StacyShifletStetz Humble

This... is... Houston?! 🥶

sal Houston

Stop right there, Frosty

Htx22 Houston

Man’s best friend digs holiday lights

SallyJ Humble

Ready for the catwalk

CindyJ Houston

