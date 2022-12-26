34º

PHOTOS: See 22 of your 2022 Christmas pics from Click2Pins

Festive holiday pics submitted on Click2Pins (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

Every week, our viewers and readers deliver great pictures to Click2Pins and December was no different. From dressed up dogs and cats to kids and Christmas decor, this month’s Pins have been festive and fun.

Below you’ll find 22 of our favorite Christmas weekend and Christmas-themed Click2Pins. As you might guess, the frigid weather is also featured in some of the pics we picked.

A reminder, we LOVE seeing your photos any time of year and often use them on air. You can submit your photos on Cilck2Pins.com. You can also upload them to Click2Pins through the new KPRC 2+ app or the Frank’s Free forecast app. You can find and download those apps for free by searching KPRC in your app store.

22 Christmas Click2Pins in December 2022

Dear Santa, I’ve been good this week

iamdan

Merry Christmas!

Plantersville
15 hours ago

Holiday hiding spot

Pins User

Korra in the Christmas spirit

Magnolia
1 day ago

Another tree, another cat 😺

lthumann

Fi Fi just could not wait to help decorate our Tree! It’s her first Christmas!

Houston
18 days ago

Tracking Santa

Ford Family

Santa arrived ! 🎅🏻🎄

Humble
12 hours ago

That’s one dapper dog!

Rick Dunlap

Bubba says, “Merry Christmas!”

Richmond
7 hours ago

Now just hold it right there until Santa comes

Debbie Oliver

If you don't have a fireplace to hang your stockings, Riz might be able to help out!

Tomball
1 day ago

Brrrr....

Shannon Batte

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our 43°F pool in Dickinson, TX! 🥶

Houston
10 hours ago

A mom’s precious memento

janellk

My son's kindergarten ornament from 1990. It's front & center every year.

Willis
1 day ago

Reason for the season

johnsedlak

Christmas Eve Mass at St. Martha’s in Kingwood.

Humble
1 day ago

The gift of giving

Leesap

Giving Christmas at our home to some underprivileged children in Splendora. Our hearts are full & these precious children are so happy. This is what Christmas is truly about.

Splendora
1 day ago

A new sidekick for Santa?

Dolores.S.6988

VIPER the Pug wishing everyone a Merry Christmas

Bellville
1 day ago

Remembering Christmases past

Bonnie Lee Parker

Christmas memories1968#Click2HoustonPins

Big Thicket Lake Estates
1 day ago

A Santa hat fit for a Princess

Julie Fisher

Princess Puppy wants to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

Houston
1 day ago

Christmas creativity

Bonnie Lee Parker

Merry Ho Ho KPRC2

Big Thicket Lake Estates
1 day ago

Merry Grinchmas to you

lhamburg

Merry Grinchmas Y’all!!!

Humble
3 days ago

A Christmas carpool

Shana Santellan

Grinch is catching a ride with Santa!

Tomball
20 days ago

Elf on the shelf LIVE!

Lacey

Our “live” elf on the shelf ❤️🎄

Houston
7 days ago

Who wore it best?

StacyShifletStetz

Grizzwold Rugar (ruger) Lugnut in their ugly sweaters they are ready for the artic blast

Humble
6 days ago

This... is... Houston?! 🥶

sal

Water fountain at Regency Square, Southwest Houston.

Houston
1 day ago

Stop right there, Frosty

Htx22

Houston
2 days ago

Man’s best friend digs holiday lights

SallyJ

Bella loves Christmas lights!

Humble
11 hours ago

Ready for the catwalk

CindyJ

Baby, it’s cold outside <🖤Tommy

Houston
3 days ago

