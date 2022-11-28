Florida woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M, claims she is misled by instructions on microwaveable mac and cheese cups

A woman in Florida is suing Kraft Heinz Food Company, claiming that she was misled by the instructions provided on Velveeta’s microwaveable mac and cheese cups, KPRC’s sister station WDIV reported.

The class-action lawsuit was filed on Nov. 18 by Amanda Ramirez, whose court records said that Kraft Heinz violated federal law by saying their Velveeta Shells and Cheese cups “take more time to complete the required steps” than the standard three minutes and 30 seconds.

Ramirez is seeking at least $5 million in damages. The lawsuit also includes “statutory and punitive exclusive of interest and costs.”

Documents stated the following cooking instructions below:

“First, consumers must ‘REMOVE lid and Cheese Sauce Pouch.’

Next, they must ‘ADD water to fill line in cup. STIR.’

Third, ‘MICROWAVE, uncovered, on HIGH 3-1/2 min. DO NOT DRAIN.’

Finally, they should ‘STIR IN contents of cheese sauce pouch.’

Defendant then notes that ‘CHEESE SAUCE WILL THICKEN UPON STANDING’.”

The lawsuit stated the directions outlined show that the 3:30 time length is just the amount needed to complete one of the steps.

“Consumers are misled to expect the product will be ready for consumption in a shorter amount of time than it really takes to prepare,” the lawsuit stated.