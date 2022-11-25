🔒 VIP tickets and more are up for grabs in this Trans-Siberian Orchestra sweepstakes

KPRC 2 Insiders have a chance to win tickets to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra performance on Dec. 29 at the Toyota Center

If you’re ready to rock this holiday season, this is the sweepstakes for you. KPRC 2 Insiders have a chance to win VIP tickets to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s 2022 Winter Tour. The multi-platinum, progressive rock group is performing at the Toyota Center on Dec. 29.

The popular 2022 show The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More! is described as an unforgettable multi-sensory spectacular.

One lucky KPRC 2 Insider will win the grand prize which is a 4-pack of VIP tickets to the Houston show, an Audio Technica AT-LP60XTBT turntable, and a Trans-Siberian Orchestra-Beethoven’s Last Night album on vinyl. The combined value of the grand prize items is $637.

Five additional Insiders will each receive a pair of tickets to the show along with a copy of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra-The Lost Christmas Eve CD. Each runner up prize is valued at $114.

This sweepstakes is open for entries from November 25, 2022 at 5 p.m. to December 12, 2022 at 12 p.m. Insiders can enter once per day.

ENTER HERE

To guarantee your spot at the show, tickets are available for purchase through the TSO website.

OFFICIAL RULES