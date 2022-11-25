🔒 VIP tickets and more are up for grabs in this Trans-Siberian Orchestra sweepstakes

If you’re ready to rock this holiday season, this is the sweepstakes for you. KPRC 2 Insiders have a chance to win VIP tickets to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s 2022 Winter Tour. The multi-platinum, progressive rock group is performing at the Toyota Center on Dec. 29.
The popular 2022 show The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More! is described as an unforgettable multi-sensory spectacular.
One lucky KPRC 2 Insider will win the grand prize which is a 4-pack of VIP tickets to the Houston show, an Audio Technica AT-LP60XTBT turntable, and a Trans-Siberian Orchestra-Beethoven’s Last Night album on vinyl. The combined value of the grand prize items is $637.
Five additional Insiders will each receive a pair of tickets to the show along with a copy of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra-The Lost Christmas Eve CD. Each runner up prize is valued at $114.
This sweepstakes is open for entries from November 25, 2022 at 5 p.m. to December 12, 2022 at 12 p.m. Insiders can enter once per day.
ENTER HERE
To guarantee your spot at the show, tickets are available for purchase through the TSO website.