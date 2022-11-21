KPRC 2 presents ‘America’s Table’ this Thanksgiving holiday

HOUSTON – Every Thanksgiving, we gather with our family, friends and loved ones to reflect upon the year and express gratitude for our blessings. But it can sometimes be difficult in divisive times to celebrate what unites us.

That’s why this year, the American Jewish Committee invites you to take advantage of the opportunity to reconcile our conflicting opinions and find common ground in our collective conscience, our Community of Conscience.

During our ”America’s Table” program, we will share immigrant stories that inspire, celebrate our unique cultural roots and enjoy performances from local artists as we celebrate our uniqueness and what makes us the same. In Houston, we’re all entitled to a seat at the table.

Watch “America’s Table” in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

“America’s Table” will be hosted by KPRC 2 anchor Keith Garvin. You can watch it on Thanksgiving Day at 5:00 a.m. on KPRC 2 and the KPRC 2+ livestream. You can also watch an encore presentation Nov. 26 at 8:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.

America’s Table is brought to you by the American Jewish Committee’s Community of Conscience, H-E-B, Memorial Hermann, Garcia Hamilton and Associates, The Houston Chronicle, KPRC 2, and many others.

Three ways you can watch KPRC 2+ any time: