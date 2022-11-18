🔒Skies for days🌇, cozy puppies🐶 and holidays in full swing🦃: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

If you can’t see them correctly, go here to view.

Scattered skies

Pork Chop West Point, Texas 0 s 0

A stunning sunset💖📸

Taylor Mcclelland A STUNNING SUNSET OVER WOODLAWN LAKE THIS EVENING!!! 0 s 1

Eagle caught in the clouds

Sheri of Spring A great cloud eagle over The Grand Parkway and FM1314! 0 s 0

Boy howdy!

SkyWatcher Boy Howdy! We had a literal earth shaking sunset tonight. 0 s 0

Sunset in Cypress with Ranger

Sunset in cypress with my dog Ranger. 0 s 0

Moody clouds

D. Woods, Cypress clouds changing--Cypress 0 s 0

Great cloud day

WEEinthecity Looking Southwest on a great cloud day 0 s 0

Fiery sunset

Taylor Mcclelland A firey sunset this evening over Woodlawn lake. 0 s 0

Sunrise over Bolivar

Beachlifeisgrand Sunrise in Bolivar 0 s 0

So orange

mptrinity Lake Livingston Trinity 0 s 0

💖

PatCassity Pretty amazing sunset in Montgomery this evening! 0 s 0

Pink sunset

Taylor Mcclelland A pink sunset this evening at Woodlawn Lake. 0 s 1

Strange skies

Hrios Strange skies over the afternoon commute! Rogers Ranch area 0 s 0

Awesome formation

Rgarcia1427 Awesome formation 0 s 0

Staying in, staying cozy

serena.losoya stayin cozy 🌤️ 0 s 0

Morning morning!

ChrisP Good morning! 0 s 0

Early Christmas costume

Sheila Jordan Abbey getting ready early. 0 s 0

Beanie weenie

Marissa My beanie weenie Oliver 0 s 1

Lightscape splendor

BMoon Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden was awesome last night! Everyone should put this on their MUST DO list for the holidays! 0 s 0

Turning on the tree

Wally Crow Market square in The Woodlands tonight turned on their tree. 0 s 0

Peeking through the clouds

Anniegf 0 s 0

I met a opossum

Henderika Walthaus Little lady possum kerping us company on the patio 0 s 0

“Thankful for a great work family” - Caroline Brown

Caroline Management served a thanksgiving lunch for us today at KPRC! Thankful for a great work family💕 0 s 0

Mmmmmmm. Good memories.

Caroline The KPRC annual dessert contest! So many delicious entries! 0 s 0

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.