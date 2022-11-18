55º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

🔒Skies for days🌇, cozy puppies🐶 and holidays in full swing🦃: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Click2Pins, Texas
Click2Pins.com submissions, as shared in November 2022. (Click2Pins.com, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

If you can’t see them correctly, go here to view.

Scattered skies

Pork Chop

West Point, Texas

Muldoon

A stunning sunset💖📸

Taylor Mcclelland

A STUNNING SUNSET OVER WOODLAWN LAKE THIS EVENING!!!

San Antonio

Eagle caught in the clouds

Sheri of Spring

A great cloud eagle over The Grand Parkway and FM1314!

Porter

Boy howdy!

SkyWatcher

Boy Howdy! We had a literal earth shaking sunset tonight.

San Antonio

Sunset in Cypress with Ranger

Sunset in cypress with my dog Ranger.

Cypress

Moody clouds

D. Woods, Cypress

clouds changing--Cypress

Cypress

Great cloud day

WEEinthecity

Looking Southwest on a great cloud day

League City

Fiery sunset

Taylor Mcclelland

A firey sunset this evening over Woodlawn lake.

San Antonio

Sunrise over Bolivar

Beachlifeisgrand

Sunrise in Bolivar

Bolivar Peninsula

So orange

mptrinity

Lake Livingston Trinity

Trinity

💖

PatCassity

Pretty amazing sunset in Montgomery this evening!

Montgomery

Pink sunset

Taylor Mcclelland

A pink sunset this evening at Woodlawn Lake.

San Antonio

Strange skies

Hrios

Strange skies over the afternoon commute! Rogers Ranch area

San Antonio

Awesome formation

Rgarcia1427

Awesome formation

San Antonio

Staying in, staying cozy

serena.losoya

stayin cozy 🌤️

San Antonio

Morning morning!

ChrisP

Good morning!

Trinity

Early Christmas costume

Sheila Jordan

Abbey getting ready early.

Spring

Beanie weenie

Marissa

My beanie weenie Oliver

San Antonio

Lightscape splendor

BMoon

Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden was awesome last night! Everyone should put this on their MUST DO list for the holidays!

Houston

Turning on the tree

Wally Crow

Market square in The Woodlands tonight turned on their tree.

Sugar Land

Peeking through the clouds

Anniegf
Houston

I met a opossum

Henderika Walthaus

Little lady possum kerping us company on the patio

Kemah

“Thankful for a great work family” - Caroline Brown

Caroline

Management served a thanksgiving lunch for us today at KPRC! Thankful for a great work family💕

Houston

Mmmmmmm. Good memories.

Caroline

The KPRC annual dessert contest! So many delicious entries!

Houston

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

