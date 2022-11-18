Food insecure? Here’s how to get help in Houston

With inflation a continuing concern for everyone, putting food on the table is a growing challenge for some in our community.

At KPRC 2, we want to help you where you are. Find nutritious food for yourself and your family using these resources:

MORE: 5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

The clearinghouse aids low-income individuals or communities by providing food assistance and other nutrition and social services information.

The clearinghouse is accessible two ways:

By phone: Call the USDA National Hunger Hotline, which operates from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET. If you need food assistance, call 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE to speak with a representative who will find food resources such as meal sites, food banks, and other social services available near your location.

By text: Text to the automated service at 914-342-7744. with a question that may contain a keyword such as “food,” “summer,” “meals,” etc. to receive an automated response to resources located near an address and/or zip code.

Meals on Wheels Texas, is a nonprofit association of home-delivered and congregate meal programs for seniors and adults with disabilities in Texas. Use this search tool to find a meal provider in your area.

The Houston Food Bank is the largest food bank in the United States in size and distribution. It serve a network of more than 1,600 community partners in 18 southeast Texas counties, including food pantries, soup kitchens, meal sites and shelters.

Find food or specialized services such as SNAP application assistance here.

By phone: Call the helpline at 832-369-9390 for emergency assistance.

By text: Text FOOD to 855-308-2282 to find the nearest food pantry in the area.

Use this map to find a food distribution site in your area.

The department operates two food programs benefitting low-income individuals by providing food assistance.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) serves low-income pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutritional risk. To learn if you are eligible for assistance, call: 832-393-5427.

Senior nutrition programs are designed to eliminate food insecurity for adults 60 years or older, throughout Houston and Harris County. To learn if you are eligible, call 832-393-4301. are designed to eliminate food insecurity for adults 60 years or older, throughout Houston and Harris County. To learn if you are eligible, call 832-393-4301.

MORE: Thanksgiving giveaways: Here’s where families in need can find free meals in the Houston area