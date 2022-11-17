Watch KPRC 2′s Holiday Lights Spectacular live Saturday

KPRC 2′s Holiday Lights Spectacular will air live on Saturday, November 26 at 7:00 p.m. The hour-long special will feature a peek at some of the area’s best holiday attractions for family fun around the Houston area.

KPRC 2 anchors Keith Garvin and Daniella Guzman will host the show live from Moody Gardens’ Festival of Lights in Galveston as Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley and Sports Director Randy McIlvoy join them from Moody Gardens’ Ice Land, which is back for the first time since the pandemic with a “Caribbean Christmas” theme.

The KPRC 2 Today team will be live from TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights at the Houston Zoo. Anchors Owen Conflenti, Sofia Ojeda, Anavid Reyes and Meteorologist Anthony Yanez will all be part of the fun. See what’s new this year at TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights and meet a curious black bear recently rescued by the Houston Zoo.

Watch the show live on KPRC 2 or on the KPRC 2+ livestream on a streaming device or the Watch Live section of Click2Houston.com for your chance to win tickets and prizes, courtesy of Moody Gardens and the Houston Zoo.