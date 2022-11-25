61º

LINKS: Here are the events featured in the 2022 Holiday Lights Spectacular

📺 WATCH THE 2022 HOLIDAY LIGHTS SPECTACULAR HERE SATURDAY AT 7 P.M. 🎄

Each year, KPRC 2 helps ring in the holiday season with our “Holiday Lights Spectacular”. The primetime special celebrates the many festive ways families in the Houston area can enjoy the season.

Below you’ll find links to the light displays and attractions featured in our 2022 show.

THINGS TO DO THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights

Moody Gardens Festival of Lights and Ice Land

🚂 The Polar Express at the Galveston Railroad Museum

Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green

🚂 The Alvin Christmas Train

Uptown Houston Holiday Lights

Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston

🌟 Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden

🎄 A Christmas Carol at Alley Theatre

🎩 Dickens on the Strand

Magical Winter Lights

🌟 The Light Park

🎭 Cirque Joyeux at Moody Gardens

🎉 Children’s Museum Houston – “Real Snow” and “Rockin’ New Year’s Noon”

🕎 Chanukah celebration at CITYCENTRE

🎄 Gingerbread House at South Shore Harbor Resort

🎵 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

