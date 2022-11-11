City of Houston holds Veterans Day celebration featuring parade, moment of silence

The City of Houston Veterans Day Parade and celebration is happening Friday in downtown.

HOUSTON – The City of Houston Veterans Day Parade and celebration is happening Friday in downtown.

The celebration, honoring Houston-area men and women in the military, is set to begin at 10 a.m. with remarks from several speakers.

A moment of silence will also be held on the 11th hour in memory of the 102nd anniversary of the signing of the Armistice, which ended World War II, according to the city.

Parade route

A parade will follow the ceremony beginning 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Dallas Street and Bagby Street. It will end on Lamar Street and Bagby.

Multiple groups, including bands, veteran organizations and ROTCs will march.

