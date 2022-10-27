Day 5: Island hopping to Isabela

Photos taken during KPRC 2 and Houston Zoo trip to the Galapagos Islands

On day 5, we had a 6 a.m. wake up to catch a boat and make the 50-mile choppy ride to the Island of Isabela. It was the worst two hours of the trip so far if you know what I mean. When the Galápagos Islands habitat opens in April, there will be much more than the giant tortoises. There will be sea lions, sharks and penguins to name a few.

We started our day in Isabela at another tortoise breeding center and from there followed a path to the beach that led us past flamingos and the biggest marine iguanas we had seen on the trip.

At the beach, we interviewed a young man named Christopher who is working to save sea turtles and protect coral reefs.

Thursday afternoon, we found ourselves back on a boat making our way to the spot where we would break out our snorkel gear and jump in the 67° ocean. We saw some blue-footed booby birds, but our goal was to find the Galápagos penguin, the only penguin in the world that lives north of the equator.

We were also on the lookout for the white tip shark. After a few short minutes in the water, we saw the tips on the fins. These sharks sleep during the day and feed at night. As we traveled through a winding crevasse of lava rocks several dozen 6-8 foot sharks slept below us. A few were swimming, but most were completely still. There was a feeling of awe as you slowly drifted over them.

We got out of the water and walked to a cove where we found several sea lions who were ready to show off. At least it felt that way. It seemed they were as interested in us as we were with them.

In the water below, we saw more white tip sharks, found a few green sea turtles and a spotted eagle ray. 98% of Isabella Island is National Parks Land. People account for an incredibly small percentage of the land here. And it shows. It’s quiet with the only sounds, lapping waves and barks from the sea lions.

None of these animals will be brought to the Houston Zoo. Besides the Galápagos Giant Tortoises that are already in Houston, other animals will take the place of the animals in Galápagos. For example, the Humboldt Penguin will represent the Galápagos Penguin. Which we did not see today. Locals say they had only seen one in Isabela a few weeks ago. We unfortunately didn’t catch a glimpse of the penguin on our trip.

Introducing the team:

We have been very busy getting interviews, shooting video and taking long dives to get to our destinations. I haven’t had time to introduce you to our team in Galápagos.

Dawn Campbell, Galápagos field producer:

At KPRC 2, Dawn is our digital director but spent years producing special projects and special shows for the station. She is highly respected for her dedication and intellect. She typically spends her time on the other side of the camera, so on this day I made sure to snap a pic.

Jeovany Luna, Photojournalist:

He has the hard job of not missing the unpredictable behavior of the Galápagos animals. When you watch our special you get to see how he did.

Our Houston Zoo Crew:

We are joined by four members of the Houston Zoo. They are shooting video for the Galápagos exhibit which will open in April. Jackie Wallace is the senior director of public relations and communications. She’s been vital to the success of this trip, coordinating logistics and ensuring our KPRC 2 team and the Houston Zoo team are getting all the video and interviews we both need on this journey.

Melissa Wong is the director of conservation and education and also is in charge of Zoo Crew. Her groups works with Houston teens who have a heart for conservation. These teens work closely with the zoo and next summer will travel to Galápagos and meet up with teens with the same interest here on the Islands. The goal is to build relationships and help the people here in any way they can.

Dr. Joe Flanagan is the senior veterinarian at the zoo. He has been our source for accurate information with all of the animals. He’s been coming to the Islands for 30 years supporting the locals with veterinary help.

Kevin Kendrick is the Houston Zoo’s multimedia journalist. While gathering footage for the Houston Zoo, he’s also worked closely with Jeovany to capture extra angles on interviews and drone footage of this amazing place.

All of them have helped tremendously on this trip. I can’t wait to see the finished product of this “Saving the Galápagos Islands” special in April.

