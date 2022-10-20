‘SNL’ takes on Texas: 16 times show took on the Lone Star State, its people, policies and more

HOUSTON – NBC’s legendary show “SNL” has taken on Texas issues numerous times in its lengthy run, most recently the Texas woman who wouldn’t let her kids watch “Hocus Pocus 2″ because she feared it would “unleash hell on your kids.”

Here are some of the now-iconic moments the show took on news, issues and events in the Lone Star State.

“Debbie Hole and Stacey Bussy on Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2″:

Two Texas mothers, Debbie Hole (Chloe Fineman) and Stacey Bussy (Heidi Gardner) stop by Weekend Update to discuss their concerns about Disney’s reboot of Hocus Pocus.

Texas Liar:

In this classic, Tommy Flanagan, The Pathological Liar -- portrayed by Jon Lovitz -- encounters Texas icon Willie Nelson in a bar.

Texas Campaign 2:

In this Texas campaign ad spoof, Gov. White’s opponent, Jack Harbaugh, proposes to really make a criminal suffer before he dies. It originally aired on March 17, 1990.

Texas Campaign 3:

In this campaign ad spoof, an electric chair executioner represents Texans for a Better Government. He wants you to vote for him because he’s the one who actually kills the criminals. The spot aired on “SNL” on March 17, 1990.

Matthew McConaughey’s Red Hot Texas Chili:

Texas-native Matthew McConaughey promotes a fake chili product bearing his name in this hilarious ad spoof with, shall we say, interesting audio.

Weekend Update: Andrew Dismukes on Great-Grandmas:

Andrew Dismukes stops by Weekend Update to discuss growing up in Texas and hanging out with his great-grandmother.

Ted Cruz goes to Cancun:

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancun during the state’s winter storm and outage.

A little generally, but...Southern ladies:

Carolynn (Aidy Bryant), Marilyn (Kate McKinnon), Terrilynn (Leslie Jones), Jerrilyn (Reese Witherspoon) and Nan (Cecily Strong) open up about what’s got them down over drinks.

Goober the Clown on abortion:

Goober the clown (Cecily Strong) stops by Weekend Update to discuss the Texas abortion law.

Ted Cruz on Sesame Street:

Senator Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) introduces his new show Cruz Street and its residents (Cecily Strong, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Chris Redd, Chloe Fineman, Aristotle Athari).

First Presidential Debate: Al Gore and George W. Bush:

Around two minutes in, don’t miss “Don’t Mess with Texas.”

Kitchen staff:

Longhorn Steakhouse in Texarkana, Texas is a good time.

Ted Cruz rally:

A hype man and woman (Kenan Thompson, Awkwafina) try to get the crowd at a Ted Cruz (Beck Bennett) rally excited.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson on “True Detective”:

If you love Texas natives Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, you’re going to like this one. The best part? Seeing Harrelson try not to laugh as McConaughey impersonator Taran Killam gets really close.

Lincoln ads:

Jim Carrey has a dark take on Texas native Matthew McConaughey’s Lincoln car ads.

Weekend Update: Rick Perry:

Former GOP nominee hopeful Rick Perry gets the “SNL” treatment in this spoof of him defending accusations that he was drunk or on drugs during a speech. This aired on Nov. 5, 2011.

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments. We could include it in an update on this article.