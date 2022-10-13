Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies.

Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”

The Christmas Cookies Blue Bell flavor returned to stores today and is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Last week, Blue Bell announced the return of its peppermint bark and eggnog flavors.

