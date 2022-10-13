80º

Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

File image of ice cream (KPRC 2/Canva)

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies.

Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”

The Christmas Cookies Blue Bell flavor returned to stores today and is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Last week, Blue Bell announced the return of its peppermint bark and eggnog flavors.

Ice cream addicts, sound off: Have you tried these flavors? What do you think? Drop your hot takes in the comment section.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

