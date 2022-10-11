Best bets for your Houston weekend: Spooky symphonics, an ArBOOretum bash, The Black Keys and more 🦇🎃🍂

HOUSTON – Find a concert, a craft market, or a festival. Or get suggestions for a new museum to visit, an event to attend, or maybe just something fun to do with your family.

Here you’ll find the most promising cultural offerings the Houston area has to offer this weekend.

🎤 Jimmy O. Yang at Houston Improv

Jimmy O. Yang performs onstage during The Drop In, hosted by Janelle James and presented by Netflix is a Joke, outdoors at Hollywood Palladium on May 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix) (2022 Getty Images)

When: Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15

Details: Actor and stand-up comic Jimmy O. Yang, best known for his role as Jian-Yang on HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” will take the stage at Houston Improv on Friday and Saturday.

📍 Houston Improv Comedy Club, 7620 Katy Fwy #455, Houston, TX 77024

💻 improvtx.com

🎸 The Black Keys in concert

Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys perform onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ((Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio))

When: Saturday, Oct. 15

Details: The Black Keys will take the stage at the Pavilion in The Woodlands in support of their new album, “Dropout Boogie.” The band will be joined by Band of Horses and The Velveteers.

📍 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380

💻 woodlandscenter.org

🌝 Flea by Night at Discovery Green

Flea by Night at Discovery Green (Discovery Green)

When: Saturday, Oct. 15

Details: The open-air market features local artisans and small business owners selling vintage, handmade, recycled, repurposed and local goods. “Part of Discovery Green’s mission is to shine a light on the diversity of talents that exist in Houston including the entrepreneurs and creatives making a living in the city,” Discovery Green writes of the event. “For 10 years Flea by Night at Discovery Green has been an important and popular venue for Houstonians to discover new small businesses.”

📍 Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

💻 discoverygreen.com/flea

🦇 Carnivale Spooktacular at Market Square

When: Friday, Oct. 14

Details: Crazy about crystals? Dreaming of a new divination set? Do you harbor a deep-seated desire to consort with unknown forces? Or, are you merely occult-curious? Drop by the fair from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and browse more than 50 vendors selling curios, doodads, one-of-a-kind knickknacks and other magical items and accoutrements.

📍 Market Square Park, 301 Milam Street Houston, TX 77002

💻 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thorn-moon-presents-carnivale-spooktacular-at-downtown-market-square-tickets-416988262117

🎨 ARToberFEST

ARToberFEST (ARToberFEST)

When: Saturday, Oct.15 - Sunday, Oct. 16

Admission: $5

Details: This juried fine art festival in Galveston features work by more than 120 artists, food, and live music. Admission proceeds benefit The 1894 Grand Opera House’s education and community outreach programs.

📍 Post Office Street, between 21st and 23rd Streets in Galveston’s Historic Downtown Cultural Arts District

💻 artoberfest.com

🪄 “Hocus Pocus” Pops presented by the Houston Symphony

When: Friday, Oct. 14

Admission: Free lawn and mezzanine seating

Details: Kick off your weekend on high note at the Houston Symphony’s “Hocus Pocus” Pops Spooktacular, held Friday evening at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands. The acclaimed company will present a spine-tingling selection of spooky season standards, haunt-y hits and creepy classics. Also on the event program — The Goblin Parade. Costumed kiddos in the crowd are invited onstage to prance and dance to their heart’s content. Oh, and admission? It’s FREE.

📍 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380

💻 woodlandscenter.org/events

✈️ Lone Star Flight Museum’s 5th Annual Hangar Bash

When: Saturday, Oct. 15

Admission: $25-75

Details: Lone Star Flight Museum’s 5th Annual Hangar Bash will celebrate five years of beer, planes, and barbecue. Boots on, wheels up and groove out to Hard Luck Revival, feast on barbecue courtesy of the award-winning LoneStar Cowboy Cookers, and enjoy a selection of whiskey, wine and craft beer.

📍 Lone Star Flight Museum, 11551 Aerospace Ave., Houston, TX 77034

💻 lonestarflight.org/hangarbash2022

🎃 ArBOOretum at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center's ArBooretum fall festival (Houston Arboretum & Nature Center)

When: Saturday, Oct. 15

Admission: $15-$20; Free for members and children under 3

Details: The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center invites little ghosts and ghouls, monsters and mummies, witches and werewolves to celebrate the creep-creep-creepiest holiday of the year at the arboretum on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Travel the twisty Trick-or-Treat Nature Trail, soar to new heights on carnival swings, pet a pony, snap a fantastic fall photo in the pumpkin patch, and more.

📍 Houston Arboretum and Nature Center, 4501 Woodway Dr., Houston, TX 77024

💻 houstonarboretum.org/event/arbooretum/

🎄 Sienna’s Gingerbread Market

When: Saturday, Oct. 15

Admission: Free—Admission is free with one or more canned goods

Details: A perennial holiday favorite now in its 17th year, Sienna’s Gingerbread Market will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at a new location, Sawmill Lake Club, 10323 Mount Logan. Shoppers can browse a wide variety of gift items inside and outside Sawmill Lake Club, including custom jewelry, clothing, home décor, holiday goods and more. Live jazz music will add to the ambiance and food will be available for purchase.

📍 Sawmill Lake Club at Sienna, 10323 Mount Logan, Missouri City, TX

💻 siennatx.com/gingerbread-market

🎺 Tab Benoit and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Miller Outdoor Theatre (Image courtesy of Miller Outdoor Theatre)

When: Friday, Oct. 14

Admission: Free

Details: Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist Tab Benoit will bring his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues to Hermann Park Friday night. He’ll be joined by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

📍 Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

💻 milleroutdoortheatre.com

Gary P. Nunn of The Lost Gonzo Band performs in concert during Luck Reunion on March 17, 2022 in Luck, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink) (Getty)

When: Friday, Oct. 14

Admission: $28

Details: Gary P. Nunn will perform ay the Last Concert Café with Tony Kamel on Friday night.

📍 Last Concert Café, 1403 Nance St, Houston, TX 77002

💻 lastconcert.com/event/gary-p-nunn

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! If you have an event you’d like to include on our official KPRC 2 Community Calendar, fill out our form here.

