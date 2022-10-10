Tango, funk and family-friendly films on the docket at Miller Outdoor Theatre in November; SEE FULL LIST

HOUSTON – Miller Outdoor Theatre announced its performance schedule for November.

The free events in Hermann Park are listed below. Miller Outdoor Theatre is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.

What you need to know before you go:

Information below provided by Miller Outdoor Theatre

The November performance schedule:

🎤 Cypress Falls Choir presented by Young Audiences of Houston | Nov. 3 at 11 a.m.

Cypress Falls Choir is the performing and touring Chamber Choir of Cypress Falls High School. Audience will hear vocal harmony in this choir performance. Selections range from pop culture to Western Choral Music. The Cypress Falls High School Choral Program awards include National ACDA Invitational, TMEA, and American Classics.

Young Audiences of Houston’s mission is to educate and inspire children through the arts, to make the arts an integral part of the school curriculum, and to advance the field of arts in education through teacher professional development training and community partnerships. Download the curriculum guide here.

💃 Forever Tango | Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Direct from Argentina, this production features the best Tango dancers in the world, internationally renowned musicians, and a story of the birth of the tango in 19th century Argentina where thousands of men, having abandoned a disintegrating Europe to emigrate to South America, found themselves in the crowded abattoirs (packing houses), the bars and street corners of the arrabales (outlying barrios) and in the enramadas (brothels).

FOREVER TANGO features 14 world-class tango dancers, one vocalist and an on-stage 11-piece orchestra, including the instrument of the tango, the bandoneon, in an evening that celebrates the passionate music and dance of Argentina. The dances, performed to original and traditional music, are the result of collaboration between each couple and director/creator Luis Bravo. “The tango is a feeling that you dance,” says Bravo, “a story you tell in three minutes. It’s passionate, it’s melancholic. It’s tender, violent. You dance it with somebody – but it is so internal, you dance it by yourself. More than just a dance, the tango is music, a drama, a culture, a way of life.”

🏒 Champion Energy presents Movies at Miller: The Mighty Ducks | Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

An egotistical young lawyer, Gordon Bombay, convicted of drunken driving is sentenced to coach a kids’ hockey team made up of misfits.

Year after year, this team of young misfits finishes last. With the help of Gordon Bombay, a former player for the Hawks, the Ducks make the playoffs and then the finals playing against Bombay’s former team and coach.

🕺 Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble-The Four Journeys | Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Company is internationally esteemed as one of America’s foremost modern dance companies. Under the direction of Cleo Parker Robinson, the Ensemble performs a dynamic body of works inspired by the African American experience and rooted in ethnic and modern dance traditions worldwide.

“The story of “The Four Journeys” is based on one of many legends born from our history, our origins, race, identity, and beliefs. These journeys cross and connect, resulting in Nuestra Mexicanidad (Our Mexicanism) and the complexities of who we are as Mexico. From The Four Journeys we inherit the legend of Catarina, “La China Poblana”, transpacific commerce and the splendor of the Orient that reached the most remote villages in Mexico.”

The presentation of The Four Journeys by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble was made possible by the New England Foundation for the Arts’ National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the Mellon Foundation.

🎸 Classic Journey Live a Tribute | Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Classic Journey Live is a tribute to Journey unlike any other.

Take a ride with Journey as they rise from their San Francisco roots to superstardom and international fame.

Step back in time to experience the story as it begins with Gregg Rolie (David Krol) and legendary frontman Steve Perry (Larry Pascale) together on stage, performing the early hits, just as you remember them.

Watch as the band transforms with Jonathan Cain (David Krol) and his trademark red grand piano and hear them play some of the biggest songs in rock history.

Immerse yourself in the most detailed replication of Journey to date. The clothes, hairstyles, lights, musical gear, stage, vocals and all the sounds that are Journey combine to create a living tribute to one of rock’s greatest bands.

Classic Journey Live is more than just a concert. This show features video excerpts of interviews and performances from the members of Journey themselves that make this an experience you won’t soon forget.

The show appeals to young and old alike and will leave even the most venerable fan feeling satisfied – just the same way they did the first time they saw Journey in concert.

🏈 Champion Energy presents Movies at Miller: American Underdog-The Kurt Warner Story | Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

Football hero Kurt Warner started as an undrafted NFL player and later became a two-time Most Valuable Player awardee who led his team to win the Super Bowl. Before his career could take off, Kurt struggles with the decision of playing football, ending up as a supermarket employee. But with the support of his wife Brenda and guidance from Coach Dick Vermeil, Kurt embarks on a play that would soon change his life. Based on a true story.

🪩 Inspire Film Festival: Thunder Soul | Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For a decade starting in the late ‘60s, the Kashmere Stage Band — a funk-infused outfit rooted northeast Houston’s Fifth Ward — built a reputation as the most formidable high school band in the country.

Under the leadership of Conrad O. Johnson Sr., a prodigious musician in his own right–he once played with Count Basie– the band zigged where others zagged, embracing the sounds, and moves, of James Brown and Otis Redding while its peers were mimicking the ossified standards of ‘40s big bands.

Mark Landsman’s irresistible documentary Thunder Soul recalls the band’s history while following an effort to reunite alumni for a special tribute concert to the ailing Johnson, who’s shown celebrating his 92nd birthday. When they finally gather in the hallowed band room — which looks unchanged from when they graduated, due more to budget restrictions than a will to preserve the past — we realize some of Johnson’s former students haven’t picked up an instrument in over 30 years. They oil up the trombones, blow the cobwebs off the French horns and set about getting their groove back.

As for Conrad O. Johnson Sr., the sweet and eminently worthy object of their affection, the concert and its aftermath have the quality of Hollywood script come gracefully to life. For him, making a difference in the lives of young people trumped his ambitions as a jazzman; it’s telling that the one time this weakened old-timer gets frisky is when he rages about music programs getting slashed from public schools. For budget committees, their benefits are intangible; for Johnson and his disciples, they’re immeasurable.

