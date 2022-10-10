A gift for the ‘Whata-fiend’ who has everything: A tiny, sterling silver ketchup tub

Whataburger is a true Texas icon. Its orange-and-white-stripe A-frames are just about everywhere in Texas, as are its fans. We double-patty dare you to find a Texan who’s not gaga for its honey butter chicken biscuits, spicy ketchup and Texas-sized burgers.

And now, with the chain’s latest James Avery Jewelry collaboration, Whataburger’s most fervent fans can take their undying devotion to the max.

Newly released are the Whataburger Fancy Ketchup Charm and the Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Charm. The sterling silver and enamel designs are each $84 and are available at the Whatastore.

Consider yourself a Whata-fiend? Complete your glittery, orange-and-white ensemble with the Whataburger Fry Charm and the Whataburger Cup Charm.

MORE: The iconic food brands Texans love