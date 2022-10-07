A lot of us dream of flipping houses but don’t have the means to invest. Turns out, it doesn’t always take a lot of money down.

That’s just one of topics featured in this week’s “House 2 Home with Lily Jang.”

In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners.

Here’s what you’ll see in this episode:

How to get into the investment property game without a lot of money down

Spotting the common fire hazard a lot of homeowners miss

Building a backyard oasis in just 2 weeks

You’ll also see the hottest homes on the market right now!

Check out this week’s episode in the video player above.

“House 2 Home with Lily Jang” streams Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and again Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the KPRC 2+ livestream.

There are THREE ways you can watch.