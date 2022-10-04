PHOTOS: Halloween haunts we love around Texas🎃🧛‍♂️🦇🧙👻🏚️

(Click2Pins.com, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Click2Pins submissions, as shared in October 2022.

HOUSTON – Halloween is a great time to show off your creepy decorating skills.

Y’all are certainly taking the opportunity this year!

Take a look at some of the Halloween displays you submitted via Click2Pins.com that make our spine tingle. Also, be sure to check out our KPRC 2 investigator Robert Arnold’s haunt that he shared as he put it up recently.

Annette First Halloween in Katy! 0 s 0

Mercedes Spiders have taken over the Saenz family home 🕷 0 s 0

SkyWatcher Now that's a bone chilling way to travel. Mush! 0 s 0

SkyWatcher It's all fun and games until someone loses a femur. 0 s 1

Elizabeth Jimenez H‑E‑B participating and enjoying the Holiday season. 0 s 1

SkyWatcher It's all just a bunch of hocus pocus. 0 s 1

SkyWatcher A different neighbor around the corner is getting into the skeleton act. Looks like we're in for a bone-i-fied good time. 0 s 0

Sjspyrka Happy October 🧡🖤🎃👻 0 s 0

SkyWatcher The skeleton family is back from vacation. They were dying to get home. 0 s 0

SkyWatcher Planning sessions are complete. Operation Crazy Bones is a go! 0 s 0

SkyWatcher Shhh! Do tell everyone.The skeletons are coming. 0 s 0

Mary DiGiovanni Bring on Halloween!!! 0 s 0

Don’t see yours? Share it with us on Click2Pins.com -- and make sure to put it in the Halloween/fall category. We could feature yours on-air and online. We’ll share our pick for our favorite on Halloween.