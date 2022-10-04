PHOTOS: Halloween haunts we love around Texas🎃🧛‍♂️🦇🧙👻🏚️

HOUSTON – Halloween is a great time to show off your creepy decorating skills.
Y’all are certainly taking the opportunity this year!
Take a look at some of the Halloween displays you submitted via Click2Pins.com that make our spine tingle. Also, be sure to check out our KPRC 2 investigator Robert Arnold’s haunt that he shared as he put it up recently.
Annette
First Halloween in Katy!
Mercedes
Spiders have taken over the Saenz family home 🕷
SkyWatcher
Now that's a bone chilling way to travel. Mush!
SkyWatcher
It's all fun and games until someone loses a femur.
Elizabeth Jimenez
H‑E‑B participating and enjoying the Holiday season.
SkyWatcher
It's all just a bunch of hocus pocus.
SkyWatcher
A different neighbor around the corner is getting into the skeleton act. Looks like we're in for a bone-i-fied good time.
Sjspyrka
Happy October 🧡🖤🎃👻
SkyWatcher
The skeleton family is back from vacation. They were dying to get home.
SkyWatcher
Planning sessions are complete. Operation Crazy Bones is a go!
SkyWatcher
Shhh! Do tell everyone.The skeletons are coming.
Mary DiGiovanni
Bring on Halloween!!!
Don’t see yours? Share it with us on Click2Pins.com -- and make sure to put it in the Halloween/fall category. We could feature yours on-air and online. We’ll share our pick for our favorite on Halloween.