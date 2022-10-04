66º

PHOTOS: Halloween haunts we love around Texas🎃🧛‍♂️🦇🧙👻🏚️

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Halloween, Houston
Click2Pins submissions, as shared in October 2022. (Click2Pins.com, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Halloween is a great time to show off your creepy decorating skills.

Y’all are certainly taking the opportunity this year!

Take a look at some of the Halloween displays you submitted via Click2Pins.com that make our spine tingle. Also, be sure to check out our KPRC 2 investigator Robert Arnold’s haunt that he shared as he put it up recently.

Annette

First Halloween in Katy!

0 s
0
Katy
Mercedes

Spiders have taken over the Saenz family home 🕷

0 s
0
San Antonio
Screenshots from Robert Arnold's Facebook video showing his Halloween decorations (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
SkyWatcher

Now that's a bone chilling way to travel. Mush!

0 s
0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher

It's all fun and games until someone loses a femur.

0 s
1
San Antonio
Elizabeth Jimenez

H‑E‑B participating and enjoying the Holiday season.

0 s
0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher

It's all just a bunch of hocus pocus.

0 s
0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher

A different neighbor around the corner is getting into the skeleton act. Looks like we're in for a bone-i-fied good time.

0 s
0
San Antonio
Sjspyrka

Happy October 🧡🖤🎃👻

0 s
0
Houston
SkyWatcher

The skeleton family is back from vacation. They were dying to get home.

0 s
0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher

Planning sessions are complete. Operation Crazy Bones is a go!

0 s
0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher

Shhh! Do tell everyone.The skeletons are coming.

0 s
0
San Antonio
Mary DiGiovanni

Bring on Halloween!!!

0 s
0
Columbus

Don’t see yours? Share it with us on Click2Pins.com -- and make sure to put it in the Halloween/fall category. We could feature yours on-air and online. We’ll share our pick for our favorite on Halloween.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

