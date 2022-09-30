77º

Nearly tripping over an alligator, snuggling in on a cool morning, sunsets on fire and new life in the Bayou City: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Click2Pins submissions in a compilation graphic. (Click2Pins.com submissions, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTONClick2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon beside our favorite for the week:

Sweet relief from the heat:

Jennifer U

Snow says todays weather was beautiful!

Pattison

Sweet little monster:

Todd Masters

Mugsy the monster

New Braunfels

Morning muse

Ray Flores

Nice morning

Saint Hedwig

Awash in color

Marcelo
San Antonio

Painted glass

LSUTXN

Sunrise over Lake Houston

Houston

An evening in Texas:

Jennifer U

Good evening Texas!

Waller

“A perfect day”

Vicki Sorensen

Perfect ending to a perfect day!

Bolivar Peninsula

Idyllic

Marcelo
San Antonio

“Welcome to Houston”

VictorGutierrez

No Planes,no Sunset, no Clouds. Just my Very First Grandbaby. Welcome to Houston Ana-beth.

Shenandoah

Waiting for a good pitch

johnsedlak

Grandson Hunter waits for good pitch at very Little League Baseball in Kingwood.

Humble

“It was so worth it”

SkyWatcher

Jupiter at opposition. Image was captured on September 26, 2022. I was up way too late capturing this image, but it was so worth it.

San Antonio

Under the clear blue Texas skies

WEEinthecity

Really felt good outside ~ under the clear blue skies

League City

Snuggling up

Pins User

Enjoying the cool morning.

San Antonio

Sweet sunrise in Sugar Land

Jennifer Gill

Sunrise a few days ago in Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land

Fall fun

CindyJ

Happy 1st Day of Fall, everyone……AND Happy 40 Years of Broadcasting, Frank! 🖤Tommy🍁

Houston

Halloween on the horizon

Mary DiGiovanni

Bring on Halloween!!

Columbus

You can’t squash that beauty

WEEinthecity

Crepuscular Ray's ~ Pumpkin Patch ~ Hay ~ Enjoy the catch

League City

Homecoming mums -- bigger means better!

Wendy Fritts

Conroe Homecoming

Conroe

Fall colors and puppy dogs

SBrooks

Jacob and Winston the corgis enjoying the fall colors!

San Antonio

The last summer colors

iamdan

Wingpod Purslane

Plantersville

Full moon

texasry

Full moon in the country

Gatesville

Horizon rays

eileenla1

I caught a Crepuscular ray this morning.. On Macombs lake, in Conroe, Tx

Tomball

Hummingbirds caught on camera

Glen

Finally the hummingbirds cooperated.

Katy

So delicate

Glen

Sorry to see them head south

Katy

Fetching food

Glen

Getting food before heading south

Katy

We ❣️rescue doggos!

E. Outlaw

Garden Dog Callie! 6 year old Sheppard mix rescue.

San Antonio

Massive predator bath

Thom

Mr. and Mrs. Red-Shouldered Hawk. Spring, Texas.

Spring

Evening rays

Elma, Grand Oaks

Evening Rays while waking Kane.

Double Bayou

“The joys of living in the country” 🐊📸

BMoon

Almost stepped on this bad boy on my way out the door in Danbury this morning! The joys of living in the country!

Danbury

Blast from the past -- and still watching Frank Billingsley!

Bessie Green

Watching Frank 1991 Juliana Green loves her Frank Deer Park Tx

Deer Park

All about Frank Billingsley - cheers to his 40 years in broadcasting

cynthia

Tonight we salute National Frank Billingsley Day, at least in this house!

Columbus

Puppy surprise!

iamdan

Surprise!!

Plantersville

The great hummingbird battle for Texas

iamdan

The Hummingbird battle for Texas

Plantersville

A fog rainbow

EthanRast30

Very Rare fog rainbow . In Huntsville Tx .

Huntsville

“DON’T LITTER!”

D&D_Reznicek_7ilranch

Loretta Lynn loves her Whataburger fries! 🍟

Bellville

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

