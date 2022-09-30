🔒Nearly tripping over an alligator🐊, snuggling in on a cool morning🥰, sunsets on fire🌆 and new life in the Bayou City👶: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon beside our favorite for the week:

Sweet relief from the heat:

Jennifer U Snow says todays weather was beautiful! 0 s 1

Sweet little monster:

Todd Masters Mugsy the monster 0 s 0

Morning muse

Ray Flores Nice morning 0 s 0

Awash in color

Marcelo 0 s 0

Painted glass

LSUTXN Sunrise over Lake Houston 0 s 2

An evening in Texas:

Jennifer U Good evening Texas! 0 s 1

“A perfect day”

Vicki Sorensen Perfect ending to a perfect day! 0 s 1

Idyllic

Marcelo 0 s 1

“Welcome to Houston”

VictorGutierrez No Planes,no Sunset, no Clouds. Just my Very First Grandbaby. Welcome to Houston Ana-beth. 0 s 1

Waiting for a good pitch

johnsedlak Grandson Hunter waits for good pitch at very Little League Baseball in Kingwood. 0 s 0

“It was so worth it”

SkyWatcher Jupiter at opposition. Image was captured on September 26, 2022. I was up way too late capturing this image, but it was so worth it. 0 s 0

Under the clear blue Texas skies

WEEinthecity Really felt good outside ~ under the clear blue skies 0 s 1

Snuggling up

Pins User Enjoying the cool morning. 0 s 0

Sweet sunrise in Sugar Land

Jennifer Gill Sunrise a few days ago in Sugar Land, TX 0 s 0

Fall fun

CindyJ Happy 1st Day of Fall, everyone……AND Happy 40 Years of Broadcasting, Frank! 🖤Tommy🍁 0 s 0

Halloween on the horizon

Mary DiGiovanni Bring on Halloween!! 0 s 0

You can’t squash that beauty

WEEinthecity Crepuscular Ray's ~ Pumpkin Patch ~ Hay ~ Enjoy the catch 0 s 0

Homecoming mums -- bigger means better!

Wendy Fritts Conroe Homecoming 0 s 0

Fall colors and puppy dogs

SBrooks Jacob and Winston the corgis enjoying the fall colors! 0 s 0

The last summer colors

iamdan Wingpod Purslane 0 s 0

Full moon

texasry Full moon in the country 0 s 0

Horizon rays

eileenla1 I caught a Crepuscular ray this morning.. On Macombs lake, in Conroe, Tx 0 s 0

Hummingbirds caught on camera

Glen Finally the hummingbirds cooperated. 0 s 0

So delicate

Glen Sorry to see them head south 0 s 0

Fetching food

Glen Getting food before heading south 0 s 0

We ❣️rescue doggos!

E. Outlaw Garden Dog Callie! 6 year old Sheppard mix rescue. 0 s 0

Massive predator bath

Thom Mr. and Mrs. Red-Shouldered Hawk. Spring, Texas. 0 s 0

Evening rays

Elma, Grand Oaks Evening Rays while waking Kane. 0 s 0

“The joys of living in the country” 🐊📸

BMoon Almost stepped on this bad boy on my way out the door in Danbury this morning! The joys of living in the country! 0 s 0

Blast from the past -- and still watching Frank Billingsley!

Bessie Green Watching Frank 1991 Juliana Green loves her Frank Deer Park Tx 0 s 0

All about Frank Billingsley - cheers to his 40 years in broadcasting

cynthia Tonight we salute National Frank Billingsley Day, at least in this house! 0 s 0

Puppy surprise!

iamdan Surprise!! 0 s 0

The great hummingbird battle for Texas

iamdan The Hummingbird battle for Texas 0 s 1

A fog rainbow

EthanRast30 Very Rare fog rainbow . In Huntsville Tx . 0 s 0

“DON’T LITTER!”

D&D_Reznicek_7ilranch Loretta Lynn loves her Whataburger fries! 🍟 0 s 1

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

How do you submit yours?

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.