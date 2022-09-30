🔒Nearly tripping over an alligator🐊, snuggling in on a cool morning🥰, sunsets on fire🌆 and new life in the Bayou City👶: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.
Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon beside our favorite for the week:
Sweet relief from the heat:
Jennifer U
Snow says todays weather was beautiful!
Sweet little monster:
Todd Masters
Mugsy the monster
Morning muse
Ray Flores
Nice morning
Awash in color
Marcelo
Painted glass
LSUTXN
Sunrise over Lake Houston
An evening in Texas:
Jennifer U
Good evening Texas!
“A perfect day”
Vicki Sorensen
Perfect ending to a perfect day!
Idyllic
Marcelo
“Welcome to Houston”
VictorGutierrez
No Planes,no Sunset, no Clouds. Just my Very First Grandbaby. Welcome to Houston Ana-beth.
Waiting for a good pitch
johnsedlak
Grandson Hunter waits for good pitch at very Little League Baseball in Kingwood.
“It was so worth it”
SkyWatcher
Jupiter at opposition. Image was captured on September 26, 2022. I was up way too late capturing this image, but it was so worth it.
Under the clear blue Texas skies
WEEinthecity
Really felt good outside ~ under the clear blue skies
Snuggling up
Pins User
Enjoying the cool morning.
Sweet sunrise in Sugar Land
Jennifer Gill
Sunrise a few days ago in Sugar Land, TX
Fall fun
CindyJ
Happy 1st Day of Fall, everyone……AND Happy 40 Years of Broadcasting, Frank! 🖤Tommy🍁
Halloween on the horizon
Mary DiGiovanni
Bring on Halloween!!
You can’t squash that beauty
WEEinthecity
Crepuscular Ray's ~ Pumpkin Patch ~ Hay ~ Enjoy the catch
Homecoming mums -- bigger means better!
Wendy Fritts
Conroe Homecoming
Fall colors and puppy dogs
SBrooks
Jacob and Winston the corgis enjoying the fall colors!
The last summer colors
iamdan
Wingpod Purslane
Full moon
texasry
Full moon in the country
Horizon rays
eileenla1
I caught a Crepuscular ray this morning.. On Macombs lake, in Conroe, Tx
Hummingbirds caught on camera
Glen
Finally the hummingbirds cooperated.
So delicate
Glen
Sorry to see them head south
Fetching food
Glen
Getting food before heading south
We ❣️rescue doggos!
E. Outlaw
Garden Dog Callie! 6 year old Sheppard mix rescue.
Massive predator bath
Thom
Mr. and Mrs. Red-Shouldered Hawk. Spring, Texas.
Evening rays
Elma, Grand Oaks
Evening Rays while waking Kane.
“The joys of living in the country” 🐊📸
BMoon
Almost stepped on this bad boy on my way out the door in Danbury this morning! The joys of living in the country!
Blast from the past -- and still watching Frank Billingsley!
Bessie Green
Watching Frank 1991 Juliana Green loves her Frank Deer Park Tx
All about Frank Billingsley - cheers to his 40 years in broadcasting
cynthia
Tonight we salute National Frank Billingsley Day, at least in this house!
Puppy surprise!
iamdan
Surprise!!
The great hummingbird battle for Texas
iamdan
The Hummingbird battle for Texas
A fog rainbow
EthanRast30
Very Rare fog rainbow . In Huntsville Tx .
“DON’T LITTER!”
D&D_Reznicek_7ilranch
Loretta Lynn loves her Whataburger fries! 🍟
Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!
How do you submit yours?
On your phone
Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.
On a computer
Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!
What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.