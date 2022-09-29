Hurricane Ian: Photos in Florida show devastation left behind as cleanup begins

Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Brennan said the boat floated in around 7pm. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hurricane Ian has weakened into a tropical storm over Florida for now, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely done.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian could return at or near hurricane strength on Friday when it enters the Atlantic Ocean toward South Carolina and North Carolina.

While those states get ready for heavy rains, high winds, likely flooding and possible property damage, most of Florida is spending Thursday beginning the lengthy cleanup from the wreckage Ian left behind.

Here are some photos of Hurricane Ian’s damage, provided by Getty Images and the Associated Press.

Boats are pushed up on a causeway after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In this aerial view, vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Boats are pushed up on a causeway after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A tree is uprooted by strong winds as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall at Cayo Costa, Florida this afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds over 140 miles per hour in some areas. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Bunting is torn from an awning by the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian made landfall this afternoon, packing 150-mile-per-hour winds and a 12-foot storm surge and knocking out power to nearly 1.5 million customers, according to published reports. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Local residents walk in the rain and wind as the tide recedes at the bay of Saint Petersburg as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Local workers clean debris in downtown Saint Petersburg after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Stedi Scuderi looks over her apartment after flood water inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Storm debris litters a street in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian made landfall this afternoon, packing 150-mile-per-hour winds and a 12-foot storm surge and knocking out power to nearly 1.5 million customers, according to published reports. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A damaged sign sits on the side of state road I-275 as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In this photo provided by Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office, firefighters in Orange County, Fla., help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Ian marched across central Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm after battering the states southwest coast, dropping heavy rains that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. (Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP)