Show us photos from when you vacationed on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Hurricane Ian is currently hitting the Gulf Coast of Florida after strengthening to a Category 4 storm before making landfall, possibly near Port Charlotte.

Many people’s favorite vacation spots, such as Sanibel Island, Captiva, Fort Myers and many more gorgeous places are currently being hit with winds that are close to being a Category 5 hurricane.

Since so many people visit and vacation in this amazing area of Florida, we thought it would be nice for readers to share their favorite photos of the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Ian will certainly change these beaches and islands forever, so let’s remember the good times and hope the destruction from the hurricane is minimal and everyone makes it out safe.