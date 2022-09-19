Houston chef Hugo Ortega to partner with winner of ‘Top Chef Mexico’ Rodolfo Castellanos in exclusive culinary event

HOUSTON – Chef Hugo Ortega, executive chef and co-owner of five restaurants including URBE and Hugo’s, is partnering with “Top Chef Mexico” winner Rodolfo Castellanos on two events designed to celebrate Oaxacan cuisine.

Castellanos opened his first restaurant in 2011, Origen, a contemporary dining experience located in the heart of Oaxaca city. An Oaxaca native himself, Castellanos’ focus on the city he calls home promotes the diversity of southern Mexico’s local ingredients.

In 2016, Castellanos won “Top Chef Mexico” in the show’s first season. Shortly after Castellanos’ victory, Ortega and his restauranteur wife, Tracy Vaught, owners of H-Town Restaurant Group, became co-owners of Origen. The location has since been brought into the fold with the couple’s other Houston restaurants.

On Sept. 26, a walkaround event will be held at URBE, located at 1101 Uptown Park Blvd., from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Castellanos will serve some of the same dishes that helped him win the title “Top Chef Mexico,” alongside other Oaxacan street food dishes prepared by both chefs.

The street food stations will feature ceviche, tamales, tacos del Carmen, and more. An assortment of cocktails and margaritas will be served.

The full menu can be found on the URBE website along with tickets to the event priced at $65.

On Sept. 27, a four-course seated dinner will be available at Xochi, located at 1777 Walker St., where the reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner, starting at 7 p.m. The menu includes Chef Castellano’s Lengua de Res con Mole Chichilo, followed by Tiradito de Robalo. View the full menu on the Xochi website, along with tickets which are currently $130 per person.