Inside a high profile Houston attorney’s home, meet a home inspector/TikTok star, & tour a 40 acre horse ranch on the market

In this episode of "House 2 Home with Lily Jang", go inside the stunning home of one of Houston's best-known attorneys and meet his interior designer. 🏡 Plus, Lily introduces us to a home inspector by trade, whose talent and humor have made him a tik tok star. 🌟 Then get to know two powerhouse agents who want to help others become elite realtors. 🏘 And of course, you'll see the hottest homes on the market including one that comes with a 40 acre horse ranch! 🐎

In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners.

In this episode of “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, go inside the stunning home of one of Houston’s best-known attorneys and meet his interior designer.

Lily also introduces us to a home inspector by trade whose talent and humor have made him a TikTok star.

Plus, you’ll get to know two powerhouse agents who want to help others become elite realtors.

And of course, you’ll see the hottest homes on the market including one that comes with a 40 acre horse ranch!

Check out this week’s episode in the video player above.

“House 2 Home with Lily Jang” airs on KPRC 2+.

There are THREE ways you can watch each week as it’s airing.