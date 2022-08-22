93º

40 cent kolaches: Kolache Factory celebrating their 40th anniversary with Tuesday-only deals

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Kolache factory special (Kolache Factory)

HOUSTON – Breakfast just got better at Kolache Factory!

The popular kolache chain is celebrating their 40th anniversary with a special deal -- 40-cent kolaches only on Tuesday, Sept. 13!

According to a spokesperson for Kolache Factory, there will be special deals every Tuesday until the 40th anniversary, beginning with August 23.

The 40-cent kolache deal is only valid for fruit and cream kolaches only and is limited to 6 per customer.

Looking forward to this deal? Tell us in the comments below.

