Spirit Airlines seeks to fill about 200 flight attendant positions in Houston; Here’s what to know about hiring event

A photo provided by Spirit Airlines ahead of its hiring event in Houston in 2022.

HOUSTON – Spirit Airlines is searching to fill about 200 flight attendant positions in Houston, with work beginning this fall.

The airline – which recently was agreed to be purchased by JetBlue – announced it will have a hiring event in Houston on Thursday.

The flight attendants will be assigned to Spirit’s new crew base planned for George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

“This is a great opportunity for someone who loves or has dreamt about traveling and is looking for a career right now,” the news release read. “Qualifying candidates can receive a conditional job offer on the spot.”

Candidates are encouraged to apply in advance. Here’s more information about the “Soar Higher: Flight Attendant Hiring Event.”

What to know about the event

The event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hilton Houston North, located at 12400 Greenspoint Dr., Houston, TX 77060.

What to bring:

Resume

A valid U.S. passport

2 additional forms of ID (in addition to passport)

Qualifications

More than two years of experience in the Guest Service, Hospitality and/or Sales/Merchandising industry.

Required to attend and successfully complete a 4-week Initial Flight Attendant training.

At least 21 years of age.

At least 5′0 (without shoes).

Able to lift 50 pounds from floor to above shoulder level.

Able to comply with our no visible tattoo policy.

Able to comply with our piercing policy. Flight Attendants are allowed two matching earrings in the earlobe only. No other visible piercings are allowed. Earlobe gauges and cuffs are not allowed.

Passport with at least six months of validity that grants you the ability to travel in and out of the USA and to all cities/countries served by Spirit.

Please ensure you have not interviewed for this role in the past three months.

Spirit shared these perks for working for the airline:

Unlimited standby flights to more than 90 destinations in the U.S., Latin American and Caribbean

12 one-way buddy passes to travel with friends

Graduation bonus upon successful completion of initial training program

Tuition reimbursement

Competitive medical, dental and vision benefits

Training Incentives

Care Card: A preloaded care card with $1,305 will be provided to all trainees for meals and expenses at the beginning of training. A daily limit of $75 is set on the card which cannot be exceeded.

Graduation Bonus: As a reward for successfully graduating from the Flight Attendant Initial Training program, each trainee will receive a one-time bonus of $1,250.

Tuition Reimbursement: $4,500 tuition reimbursement maximum per year.