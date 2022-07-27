🔒 Insiders, the new Six Flags Fiesta Texas ride is DIABOLICAL and you have a chance to win free tickets to check it out

The world’s steepest dive coaster is making its debut at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, and TWO lucky KPRC 2 Insiders will win tickets to the San Antonio theme park to check it out.

Scroll down to enter for a chance to win a family four pack of tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas (prize value: $359.96).

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger is the new dive rollercoaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio. The thrill ride reaches heights of 15 stories tall and speeds of 60 miles per hour.

Tune in to KPRC 2 News Today at 5:50 a.m. on July 28 to see the ride in action on live television -- two days before it opens to the public. To celebrate the opening of the ride, Six Flags Fiesta Texas has provided two family four packs of tickets to the theme park. KPRC 2 Insiders can enter for a chance to win them. The entry period runs from Tuesday, July 26 at 11 p.m. to Thursday, July 28 at 5 p.m. The two winning Insiders will be announced on KPRC 2 New Today the following morning.

Ad

DR. DIABOLICAL’S CLIFFHANGER: BY THE NUMBERS

Opens to the public: July 30, 2022

Number of trains: The ride has three 21-passenger trains, with riders seated seven across

Height reached on ride: 150 feet

First drop on ride: 95 degree, beyond vertical drop at 60 mph

Length and features of track: 2,501 feet through an Immelmann inversion, a 270-degree zero-g roll, a 75-foot near-vertical drop, a wild-banked turn, an extreme airtime hill, and a high-speed, spiral finale.

Rider height requirement: Minimum 52″ & Maximum 78″

Builder: #1 steepest coaster ever built by thrill ride manufacturer B& M (Bolliger and Mabillard)

The entry to Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger is described as “an immersively themed experience that foreshadows the thrills to come”. The story behind the ride reads: “Dr. Diabolical is hatching an evil plan to harvest the essence of human fear and adrenaline, the main ingredient in a fountain of youth-type elixir she will use to animate her army of menacing creatures to frighten the world.”

Ad

INSIDERS, ENTER HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN SIX FLAGS FIESTA TEXAS TICKETS

Not seeing the entry form? View it here.

The Six Flags Fiesta Texas park tickets are valid on all remaining operating days in 2022. Ride availability is subject to change. Click here to view the official sweepstakes rules.