‘THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED’: Houston’s Beyoncé joins TikTok, brings full music catalog to social media platform

HOUSTON – Houston’s own Beyoncé became the latest artist to join TikTok this week, and she’s bringing her music along.

The all-star singer joined the rising social media platform and posted her first video on her new account on Thursday, gathering at least 3.5 million followers as of Friday morning.

The new video featured several TikTok creators and rapper Cardi B dancing and raving to her latest single “Break My Soul” off her upcoming album “Renaissance” coming later this month.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” Beyoncé wrote on TikTok. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! Love B.”

According to Variety, Beyonce will also bring her entire music catalog to TikTok so users can use them as background sounds for their creations.

Even the social platform itself can’t contain the hype. “THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED,” they wrote in the comments.

Beyoncé's new album “Renaissance” will be released on July 29.