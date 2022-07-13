Get plugged into Houston’s art scene: These are 8 places to bring out the creative in you

HOUSTON – As one of the country’s more diverse cities, Houston is home to people from all different walks of life.

With abundant diversity, Space City is a place where art is flourishing, and artists can find community.

We’ve compiled a list of local and affordable arts scenes for all types of creatives to check out.

For all kinds of art, check out 14 Pews. 14 Pews is a nonprofit serving Houston through visual arts, film and theater.

First established in 2010, 14 Pews has screened over 800 independent films, documentaries, experimental and short films, according to its website. Additionally, 14 Pews have held book readings, art shows and has its own artist-in-residency program.

As of this writing film screening tickets can be purchased online for $11.

“Such an intimate little spot, definitely a hidden ‘gem’ for Houston,” said Google reviewer Corynna Hardy. “My husband and I were so lucky to attend the last showing of ‘Everybody’s Everything’ about Lil’ Peep and it was a really special experience for us.”

Becker’s Books

Bookworms listen up - Becker’s Books is an independent bookstore that has been a part of the Houston community since 1993. Located outside the Loop on Katy Freeway, the store is open Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment.

Becker’s Books is Houston’s oldest and largest independent bookstore, according to its website. The store sells exclusively secondhand and antique books. Prices can range from $2-$1,000.

“Grab a great beach read this summer at Houston’s largest family-owned bookstore,” said owner Ann Dunphy Becker. “Run by a mom, pop, son and grand babies, the treasures people expect to find are here in this old school ‘stacks style bookstore.’”

If you’re interested in writing or hearing poetry, Write About Now Poetry Open Mic is a weekly poetry show happening every Wednesday night at AvantGarden. This event is open to anyone and highlights local Houston area poets’ original work. Tickets can be bought online and range from $8-45 , but are $5 for members.

Located in the heart of Montrose, AvantGarden is a multipurpose venue that hosts weddings, comedy shows, music performances and more. The location also has a cocktail bar.

For all those movie buffs, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston regularly has screenings of curated films.

Dating back to MFAH’s first film screening in 1938, the museum has evolved with the times to provide the community movie options. Currently, MFAH has two theater locations -- the Brown Auditorium Theater on 1001 Bissonnet Street and the Lynn Wyatt Theater on 5500 Main Street. Tickets can be purchased online, at the box office before the movie screening and at the MFAH lobbies during regular hours.

Looking to buy some Houstonian art? Check out the All Access Arts Market. The All Access Arts Market is a monthly Houston event downtown. Here, local creatives display and sell their work for the community. At the Finn Hall location, you can also find dining and cocktail options.

Each month has a different theme, some of which have include Houston (713), tattoo art and neon. Tickets can be reserved online for free.

If you ever find yourself near Rice Village, you may want to check out the James Turrell Twilight Epiphany Skyspace at Rice University. This local public art piece is over 10 years old and can also serve as a space for musical performances.

“The Skyspace will contribute to… all who visit here as a source of contemplation, interaction, and wonder. It will ideally become a part of their daily life — an everyday experience — as… art, rather than being contained, constrained, and rarified, should be about discovering the special and sublime in our everyday lives,” the founding mission of James Turrell’s Skyspace Twilight Epiphany says.

Every morning at sunrise and every night at sunset, the public can watch the light sequences that last about 40 minutes each. Rice University recommends viewers interested in watching the sunrise sequence arrive an hour before the sun goes up.

If you are interested in visiting the Skyspace, you can find Houston’s daily sunrise and sunset times here.

For digital art lovers, or aspiring photographers, the Houston Center for Photography can be a great place to expand your horizons and find inspiration. HCP has free art galleries open to the public that feature plenty of Houston artists, as well as creatives from all over the country. To check for upcoming exhibitions, you can go to HCP’s website.

If you are interested in learning more about photography, HCP also offers classes. These classes range from summer day camps to portfolio reviews and private lessons. Classes can be registered and paid for online.

The city also has resources for all craft lovers at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft. As a non-profit organization, HCCC has resources about producing, observing and learning craft. Typically “craft” includes things that are handmade using traditional craft media of clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood or mixed media.

HCCC has craft exhibitions, workshops and virtual chats available for the public. To see a list of all of their upcoming events, you can visit their website.

What did we miss? Let us know if there’s a great place that you’d add to this list that feeds that artist in you. We may include it in an update to this article.