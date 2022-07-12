This Texas zoo was voted the best in the state -- again

The Texas Travels Awards named San Antonio Zoo the top zoo in Texas just months after international publication Blooloop named the zoo the best in Texas and the second-best in the U.S. for its animal welfare, education, and conservation.

“We are honored once again to be called the Best Zoo in Texas as well as one of the best in the country,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “We have had an unrelenting focus on improving the guest experience at San Antonio Zoo, and this is an incredible testament to that work. The only thing that may be more exciting is our future -- a new entrance, plaza, and world-class gorilla habitat will soon be added to the zoo in the next couple of years.”

In the last five years, San Antonio Zoo has been named first in Texas and second in the U.S. (Blooloop), Best Zoo in Texas (Readers Digest), Top 10 Sightseeing Tickets Sold in World (TripAdvisor), Best Family Attraction (San Antonio Current), Best Forward Thinkers (San Antonio Magazine), Readers Choice for Best Local Tourist Attraction along with the River Walk and Pearl Brewery (Express-News), and most recently, No. 1 Place to Take Kids In and Around San Antonio (Kids Out and About).

The San Antonio Zoo got its start in Brackenridge Park in 1914. Fast-forward a century and the zoo, now a popular 57-acre tourist attraction, cares for thousands animals and draws more than one million visitors annually.

Through July 31, visitors who purchase one adult standard admission ticket online can get one child standard admission ticket free when you use promo code BOGO22 at checkout.

For more information about the San Antonio Zoo, visit sazoo.org.

