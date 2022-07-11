101º

Harris County Pets, Houston Humane Society among more than 250 shelters participating in national ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HOUSTON – Four Houston-area animal shelters are participating in this year’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ event where more than 250 shelters nationwide have committed to fight overcrowding.

Harris County Pets will be offering $0 adoption fees while other shelters, Houston Humane Society, BARC and League City Pets Alive! are reducing adoption fees of $50 or less from July 11-31, making this the longest national event.

Bissell Pet Foundation is spearheading the annual event.

“Shelters are calling me daily and Bissell Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

For more information on ‘Empty the Shelters,’ click here.

Shelters participating:

Harris County Pets - 612 Canino Road, Houston

Houston Humane Society - 14700 Almeda Road, Houston

BARC Animal Shelter - 3200 Carr Street, Houston

League City Animal Care - 300 Walker, League City

