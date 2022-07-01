Beyoncé poses atop horse in cover art for highly-anticipated album ‘Renaissance’

HOUSTON – Beyoncé has released the album cover for her highly-anticipated album “Renaissance” on Thursday on social media.
The Houston-born star wrote on Instagram, “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”
The star is posed in silver heels and a silver spiked string bikini atop what Harper’s Bazaar called a “holographic horse.”
The Instagram post has more than three million reactions. Beyoncé's Instagram profile photo is changed to the cover.