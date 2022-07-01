Beyoncé poses atop horse in cover art for highly-anticipated album ‘Renaissance’

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Beyoncé has released the album cover for her highly-anticipated album “Renaissance” on Thursday on social media.

The Houston-born star wrote on Instagram, “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

The star is posed in silver heels and a silver spiked string bikini atop what Harper’s Bazaar called a “holographic horse.”

The Instagram post has more than three million reactions as of this writing. Beyoncé's Instagram profile photo is changed to the cover. You can see it here.