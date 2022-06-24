Medical organizations react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

HOUSTON – These are reactions from medical organizations after the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, the Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. The decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Here are the statements from medical organizations that have released word on the decision. (Texas official medical organizations, such as the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Texas Department of State Health Services have not released statements as of this writing):

Texas Medical Association:

World Health Organization:

Safe abortion care is essential to protect the health of women & girls everywhere.

Removing access to #abortion care will put more women & girls at risk of illegal abortions and the consequent safety issues that would bring https://t.co/tbsMFGQAn4 pic.twitter.com/CIFOY09g6d — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 24, 2022

American Medical Association:

Ad

#OurAMA condemns SCOTUS's decision to overturn nearly a half century of precedent protecting patients’ right to critical reproductive health care — representing an egregious allowance of government intrusion into the medical examination room. https://t.co/vpy8htZrH6 — AMA (@AmerMedicalAssn) June 24, 2022

The AMA will fight to protect the patient-physician relationship, and we will oppose any law or regulation that compromises or criminalizes patient access to safe, evidence-based medical care, including abortion. This is a fight we will not give up. https://t.co/vpy8htZrH6 — AMA (@AmerMedicalAssn) June 24, 2022

The nation’s physicians & med students have adopted AMA policy stating access to reproductive health services, including abortion & contraception, is a human right. AMA will also work to expand protections against criminalization of those services. https://t.co/gmmpbsqoJO #AMAmtg — AMA (@AmerMedicalAssn) June 24, 2022

American Academy of Pediatrics:

Today’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that the once Constitutionally protected right to access an abortion is no longer guaranteed nationwide. 1/3 — American Academy of Pediatrics (@AmerAcadPeds) June 24, 2022

This decision carries grave consequences for our adolescent patients, who already face many more barriers than adults in accessing comprehensive reproductive healthcare services and abortion care. 2/3 — American Academy of Pediatrics (@AmerAcadPeds) June 24, 2022

In the wake of the ruling, AAP will continue to support our chapters as states consider policies affecting access to abortion care, and pediatricians will continue to support our patients. Full statement: https://t.co/vfiVPvYnIZ 3/3 — American Academy of Pediatrics (@AmerAcadPeds) June 24, 2022

American Academy of Family Physicians:

#SCOTUS decision criminalizes medical care, undermines patient-physician relationship and exacerbates health inequities. #AAFP urges state legislators to strike down laws that jeopardize reproductive care and access. https://t.co/TVlAEHgadd pic.twitter.com/iL06HYHgHE — AAFP (@aafp) June 24, 2022

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

Today, @SecBecerra released a statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. HHS remains committed to ensuring every American has equal access to health care and the ability to make their own decisions. https://t.co/pjAXUJgiUB https://t.co/DnS3fFnFok — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) June 24, 2022

American Public Health Association:

Today's Supreme Court’s decision on abortion is a catastrophic judicial failure that will jeopardize the health & lives of Americans, APHA says. It "sets the nation back decades & demands action by all of us to protect reproductive freedom." Our statement: https://t.co/j9ykTXelzr pic.twitter.com/Ojanju4iyB — APHA (@PublicHealth) June 24, 2022

American Nurses Association:

We are deeply disappointed in the decision to upend #RoeVWade, which we view as legal protection of basic reproductive health rights and human rights,” - ANA Enterprise CEO Loressa Cole. https://t.co/B1iMp6bBQX pic.twitter.com/uTSrdHbvB7 — Nurses Association (@ANANursingWorld) June 24, 2022

Association of American Medical Colleges:

We are deeply concerned about the impact of the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson on patients nationwide. — AAMC (@AAMCtoday) June 24, 2022

Furthermore, the court’s nullification of this patient protection will impose a great burden on historically and economically marginalized and disadvantaged populations, who already suffer from limited access to our health care system. — AAMC (@AAMCtoday) June 24, 2022

More from our statement on today's Supreme Court decision: https://t.co/g7c8Cd2cPe — AAMC (@AAMCtoday) June 24, 2022

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists:

The Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson is a destructive setback for ob-gyns and patients. However, we’ll continue with unwavering resolve to support all people who struggle against interference with the patient–physician relationship. pic.twitter.com/iS9oNe3DJd — ACOG (@acog) June 24, 2022

American Psychiatric Association:

The APA is deeply disappointed in the SCOTUS decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, that overturns Roe v. Wade and will ultimately restrict an individual’s right to an abortion.



Our full statement: https://t.co/dUmhecXBY7 pic.twitter.com/GWfchDWjrw — American Psychiatric Association (@APAPsychiatric) June 24, 2022

FULL COVERAGE