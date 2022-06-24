86º

LIVE

Features

Medical organizations react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Roe v. Wade
File photo

HOUSTON – These are reactions from medical organizations after the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, the Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. The decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Here are the statements from medical organizations that have released word on the decision. (Texas official medical organizations, such as the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Texas Department of State Health Services have not released statements as of this writing):

Texas Medical Association:

World Health Organization:

American Medical Association:

American Academy of Pediatrics:

American Academy of Family Physicians:

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

American Public Health Association:

American Nurses Association:

Association of American Medical Colleges:

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists:

American Psychiatric Association:

FULL COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email