Roe v. Wade overturned: This is what local, Texas and national leaders are saying about the decision

Demonstrators protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Friday’s outcome of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was received with mixed reactions, from locally to nationally.

According to the Associated Press, the Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Local and national leaders have spoken out about the decision. Read their statements below.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

BREAKING: The Supreme Court correctly overturns Roe v. Wade & reinstates the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children.



Texas is a pro-life state.



We will ALWAYS fight to save every child from the ravages of abortion. pic.twitter.com/fN1XVmbWnZ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 24, 2022

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade!!!



Life is a God-given gift, and Texas will ALWAYS take a stand to protect it.



A very historic day and a GIANT win for life! pic.twitter.com/gIGs9PtSvr — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) June 24, 2022

Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

“Today is a sad day across America. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade is a chilling and incomprehensible decision. It means women no longer have a federal constitutional right to make decisions about their bodies and what is best for their lives.

This decision unravels 50 years of precedent and settled law. I have always believed a woman has the right to choose and make personal decisions about her health care. I believe abortion is part of comprehensive reproductive health care and support the right to choose as fundamental to each person’s autonomy. Individuals and their doctors should make personal life decisions.

I am now equally concerned that SCOTUS, with a stroke of a pen, will eliminate rights to privacy, contraception, and LGBTQ progress made in recent years.

If people are concerned about the direction of this country, I encourage them to show up at the ballot box and exercise their right to vote in November and every election.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party & their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers. Radical Republicans are now charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022

A woman’s fundamental health decisions are her own to make, in consultation with her doctor & her loved ones – not to be dictated by far-right politicians. While Republicans seek to punish & control women, Democrats will keep fighting ferociously to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022

This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November. Read my full statement on the Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade here: https://t.co/byZ9D75SVG — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022

Barack Obama

Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you're looking for ways to respond, @PPFA, @USOWomen, and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years—and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight. pic.twitter.com/PpXBEcbL2S — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors.



Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 24, 2022

U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn #RoeVsWade erases decades of progress. But this is the vision that Republicans have for America.



I won’t stand by quietly as they continue their anti-women agenda.



Together, we must fight for women’s rights. The time is now. — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) June 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham

Under the Roe theory, almost anything could be a constitutional right depending on the views of five justices on substantive due process. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin

My statement on the decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/b8bYUP6Zy5 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) June 24, 2022

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee:

“For years, Texans have faced numerous, unnecessary barriers to seeking an abortion, and for months have dealt with a near total ban. Now, it will be nearly impossible to obtain a safe and legal abortion in this state. The Supreme Court’s conservative bloc has set our country back fifty years, letting states like Texas take away women’s ability to make decisions about their own health care.

Texas’s existing laws have already led to increases in women seeking abortions in other states, showing us that these bans do not stop abortions but only make it harder for women without access to transportation and the ability to travel out of state. This decision will now let states pass even more draconian laws criminalizing abortion. But these laws will not end abortion—they will only make it more dangerous.

Every single woman in this country should have the right to make health care decisions with their doctor. I remain committed to supporting the full scope of reproductive rights and will continue to advocate for the fundamental rights of the people of Harris County.”

Harris County District Attorney’s Office

“The criminalization of reproductive health will cause great harm to women in America; prosecutors and police have no role in matters between doctors and patients. As in every case, we will evaluate the facts and make decisions on a case-by-case basis.”

Republican Party of Texas Chairman Matt Rinaldi:

“Today is a historic day which Republicans and Pro-Life advocates have waited for a generation. It will be remembered in history as the day the United States of America reversed one of the most unjust, damaging, and plainly incorrect judicial decisions in its history. Thankfully, the left’s egregious attack on our government institutions failed, and justice was done. We also are grateful for the work of Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, Sen. Angela Paxton, and the Republican and Democrat legislators who passed the law which will now protect the lives of all unborn children in Texas.

“The Republican Party of Texas continues to support facilitating adoptions and providing assistance to mothers in need both during and after their pregnancies. During the 87th Texas, Legislature funding was greatly increased for the Alternatives to Abortion program, which received a total of $100 million for the biennium. This program gives mothers access to needed resources during and after their pregnancy. The program assists new mothers and their children by providing items like diapers, formula, car seats, and classes on pregnancy and parenting. Additionally, private nonprofit crisis pregnancy centers like Birth Choice in Dallas, the Trotter House in Austin, and Houston Pregnancy Help Center in Houston provide services to assist mothers both during and after pregnancy.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton:

“Roe v. Wade and its successor case Planned Parenthood v. Casey have absolutely no basis in the U.S. Constitution. Nevertheless, for half a century, Americans have had to live under these illegitimate, illegal, and unconstitutional dictates of a partisan, willful Supreme Court. No more. Today, the question of abortion returns to the states. And in Texas, that question has already been answered: abortion is illegal here. I look forward to defending the pro-life laws of Texas and the lives of all unborn children moving forward. Further, we cannot forget the extraordinary violence that Roe and Casey unleashed on our nation. Because of those decisions, almost 70 million babies have been killed in the womb. And so, today at noon, I am closing all my offices as a memorial to these babies. Our hearts and prayers go out to all of them. Never again should something like this happen in America.”

Harris County Democratic Party

“SCOTUS returned the verdict we expected, but that doesn’t make it less devastating. We are angry on behalf of everyone who has the reproductive capacity to become pregnant – because access to safe and legal abortion services is no longer guaranteed. And we know because of this decision made by SCOTUS, people will die. The news today from SCOTUS is a crushing blow to human rights. This decision will enable narrow-minded Republican lawmakers to trigger discriminatory and draconian abortion laws in states across our nation. How should we respond when those tasked with protecting our best interests — those entrusted with protecting basic human rights — fail to live up to our expectations, our requirements for the job? The Harris County Democratic Party calls on anyone who cares about human rights to immediately get involved in the fight against the Republican lawmakers who are hell-bent on taking away what defines us as a nation. Volunteer with organizations like ours, as well as reproductive rights organizations. Commit to voting for Democrats who will defend your rights instead of taking them away. Texas is set to fully ban abortion in 30 days, and a recent University of California study found that more than a quarter of the abortion facilities across our nation will close. Yet, we all know people will continue to seek abortions, and as state laws become more restrictive, the risk of complications from unsafe abortions drastically increases. We also know Black and Latino Texans will be disproportionately impacted by banning abortion. Abortion is an essential aspect of health care, and we will continue to fight for this human right. Access to legal and safe abortion care should be guaranteed for all who need it.”

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is an affront to the liberty, autonomy, privacy, and dignity of all Americans, and of American women in particular,” said Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher. “With this decision revoking rather than protecting rights for Americans, the Court has created a devastating and dangerous path forward that jeopardizes the health and undermines the equality of people across this country.”

Republican National Committee

“Life wins! Millions of Americans are celebrating today’s ruling and a pro-life movement that has worked tirelessly for decades. For a half century unelected judges have dictated America’s abortion laws. This historic ruling rightfully returns power to the American people to enact laws that protect unborn children and support mothers everywhere. As this debate now returns to the states and the American people, we know there is still much work ahead. Republicans will continue to advocate for life, uphold the law, and stand against an extreme Democrat Party’s pro-abortion agenda.”

Texas State Rep. Ann Johnson

“Today is a horrifying day in history. The Supreme Court has not only rescinded a fundamental Constitutional right and has reversed decades of judicial precedent, they have taken away an essential freedom of millions of Americans.

Governor Abbott put in place a “trigger ban,” in Texas meaning that now abortion will be completely illegal in the state in 30 days and performing an abortion will carry criminal penalties.

In the decades following Roe v Wade, communities have felt the benefits of what happens when every individual has the right to decide what is best for their lives and their future. Access to abortion care has been critical to women’s equal participation in society. Reversing Roe will upend the decades of progress women have fought to achieve.

Texans deserve the freedom to make their own reproductive health care decisions. Politicians should stay out of the doctors office and leave health care to patients and their doctors. Outlawing abortions doesn’t prevent them from happening – it only stops them from happening safely.

There is a long road ahead of us, but we cannot allow this to depress our movement. Women deserve better.”

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton

“In accordance with the law and responsibilities of the Office of District Attorney of Fort Bend County, District Attorney Brian M. Middleton declared:

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office (“FBCDAO”) does not grant blanket immunity to anyone to violate Texas law.

Every criminal complaint presented to the FBCDAO will be carefully reviewed and measured against the applicable criminal statutes, the United States Constitution, and the Texas Constitution.

As District Attorney, I will make the final determination to prosecute, or to decline prosecution, in abortion cases.

If the facts and circumstances of a complaint warrant criminal prosecution, then the complaint will be presented to a grand jury for consideration.

If a criminal allegation does not vindicate a compelling State’s interest by its prosecution, then prosecution may be declined in accordance with the law.

Texas law provides, “It shall be the primary duty of all prosecuting attorneys, including any special prosecutors, not to convict, but to see that justice is done.” Article 2.01 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.

As the elected District Attorney of Fort Bend County, I serve the people of Fort Bend County and I am sworn to uphold the Constitution, to seek justice, and to ensure equal justice under the law. As stated by Thomas Aquinas, “Mercy without justice is the mother of all dissolution and justice without mercy is cruelty.”

Alveda King - America First Policy Institute

“For 49 years, ‘we the people’ have had to endure a flawed and unconstitutional ruling from the Supreme Court that allowed unelected judges to create a national right to abortion, which ultimately led to extreme actions, like late-term abortions, against the unborn. Today, the Supreme Court has rightfully overturned that decision, sending the power to regulate abortion back to the elected officials at the state level. I have longed and prayed for this day. And I will continue to fight for human dignity for everyone — from the womb to the tomb.”

Rochelle Garza - Democratic Candidate for Texas Attorney General

“I’m running for Texas Attorney General to fight for Texas families and that includes their constitutional right to reproductive freedom. The Supreme Court decision to overturn nearly 50 years of precedent recognizing the constitutional right to bodily autonomy and abortion access will have terrible repercussions for the working families of Texas, and will disproportionately impact women of color, people living in poverty, and rural communities. When I’m Texas’ Attorney General, I will work to restore abortion access and reproductive freedom. This fight is not over, we will stand strong.”

Socialist Alternative of Texas

“The Supreme Court’s opinion is the most serious attack on reproductive rights and working people in over 40 years. We clearly can’t trust politicians or the courts to defend people’s abortion rights. We need to build a movement with protests in the streets and walkouts from workplaces and schools to win free, safe, and legal abortions, universal childcare, Medicare for All, and a living wage. Protests like this one on Friday are a critical step in building this movement.”

Americans for Limited Government

“In 1973, Roe v Wade was wrongly decided by the Court, as the right to an abortion was wholly contrived by activist judges. The Dobbs decision rightfully returns this question to the states. Interestingly, with Democrats holding a 60-vote supermajority in the Senate and a substantial majority in the House in 2010, they never attempted to codify Roe into federal law, leaving the Court with no other choice but to return the issue to the states. If the left wants to blame anyone for today’s ruling, they should look House Speaker Nancy Pelosi squarely in the eye, and ask, ‘Why didn’t you try to put it into federal law?’ The only thing for the Court to consider were state laws, and what the limit to those are. In this case, with a solid 6-3 ruling, the Court ruled that states are where the question shall remain for the next generation to be regulated or prohibited. Suddenly state legislature and gubernatorial races just became a lot more interesting as abortion laws will be decided in State Capitols.”

Andrew Giuliani, Gubernatorial Candidate for New York

“As a pro-life New Yorker, I celebrate the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe vs Wade. It’s a victory for states’ rights but more importantly, the sanctity of life. This protection for our most vulnerable New Yorkers is the enduring legacy of President Donald J. Trump.”

Stephanie Young, Executive Director of When We All Vote

“My heart breaks for everyone impacted by the events of just the last few weeks. Right now, Americans are fighting for their basic right to live freely in this country. Our children were attacked in their elementary school classrooms, the Black community was attacked at the grocery store and now the Supreme Court has become a catalyst in the attack on a woman’s right to make decisions about her own healthcare. With today’s decision, the Court has allowed states to ban abortion, taking away millions of people’s right to make decisions about their bodies and their healthcare.”

“With the many strides we’ve made as a nation, it feels unfathomable that we are still arguing about whether we have the right to sovereignty over our own bodies. None of this is by accident – it’s the result of decisions made by policymakers at every level of government rooted in white supremacy.”

“When you’re ready, join us as we demand that our elected officials respect our bodies and our choices. We ask that they stand up to protect Americans’ right to make their own decisions about their bodies and live safely in their communities. Enough is enough.”

Statement from RiseUp4AbortionRights.org

To fall silent or stay home as the violence of forced motherhood is cemented into law is to condone and accept female enslavement and the acceleration of a whole theocratic fascist juggernaut coming for contraception, LGBTQ rights, and much more. This is unconscionable and would put a stain on society and on the conscience of everyone who goes along.”

