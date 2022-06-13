Father’s Day the Houston way: Places to treat your dad to this holiday

HOUSTON – Celebrate the dads and father figures in your life this Father’s Day by treating them to a memorable meal at at one of these tried-and-true Houston restaurants on June 19.
🍴 American
- Backstreet Cafe: This Houston culinary landmark is serving a three-course menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $49 per adult and $15 per child, plus beverages, tax and gratuity. Full bar and award-winning wine list. Live music by Bob Chadwick. Reservations are highly recommended. Appetizers include crawfish beignets, gazpacho, gilled Texas peach salad, and herb-crusted tenderloin carpaccio; Entrees include pan-seared striped bass, eggs benedict, grilled shrimp salad, ribeye, migas, brisket hash and black pepper tagliatelle; Lastly, chocolate truffle cake and blueberry peach lemon cake will be served for dessert. Backstreet Cafe is located at 1103 S Shepherd Drive in Houston. For more information, visit backstreetcafe.net.
- Kenny & Ziggy’s: For Father’s Day, the restaurant is offering a special with dads in mind: a 24-oz. Roumanian Steak with choice of two side dishes with a choice of a Father’s Day cocktail for $49.95 plus tax and gratuity (Special is available for dine-in only). For more information, visit kennyandziggys.com.
- Rainbow Lodge: This beloved Houston restaurant serve seafood and wild game in a historic 115-year-old log cabin. Rainbow Lodge will serve Father’s Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering an extensive menu of Lodge favorites, including Smoked Duck Gumbo, Lobster & Avocado Wedge Salad, Shrimp & Grits, Brioche French Toast, Braised Bison Short Rib Benedict, Grilled North American Elk Chop with enchiladas, Chicken Fried Venison Chop, Rainbow Trout with lump crab, and more. Rainbow Lodge will also have a number of Father’s Day specials, and will have a list of off-the-menu cocktail specials. Reservations highly recommended. For more information, visit rainbow-lodge.com.
🥡 Asian
- Phat Eatery: On Father’s Day, dads who visit Phat Eatery will receive a complimentary draft beer and entrée with the purchase of another entrée. One free entrée per table, dine in only. Alex Au-Yeung, a 2022 James Beard Awards Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas, opened Phat Eatery in Katy Asian Town in 2018. The restaurant serves a curated selection of Malaysian specialties like roti canai, satay skewers and beef rendang alongside Hong Kong-style dim sum including barbecue pork buns, Har Gau and lotus leaf-wrapped sticky rice. Phat Eatery is located at 23119 Colonial Parkway, Suite B-2 in Katy Asian Town. View the menu here.
- Tobiuo Sushi & Bar: Honor Dad with Tobiuo’s 72-hour sous vide short rib with peach-carrot puree, pickled red onions, and herb trinity paired with a Japanese Old Fashioned made with Japanese whiskey, black sugar, and bitters. Get the combo for $30. Tobiou is located at 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Suite H130 in Katy. View the menu here.
🐷 Barbecue
- Big Horn BBQ: On Father’s Day, pick any two burgers plus two sides, including fried okra, fries, or onion rings, plus two non-alcoholic beverages, all for $25. The offer is good at Big Horn BBQ Pearland and Big Horn BBQ Manvel. View the menu here.
🍻 Drinks
- 8th Wonder Distillery: On Father’s Day, 8th Wonder Distillery is offering dads an Old Fashioned at a rate of just $5-per-glass. All Delta-8 beverages are 20% all day, both to drink on-site and to-go. 8th Wonder Distillery is located at 2201 Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77003. For more information, visit the distillery’s website here.
- Axelrad Beer Garden: Axelrad is celebrating Father’s Day with a 20% discount on all bombers, from 512 Young Funkenstein to Saint Arnold Commitment to Brooklyn Black Ops. Axelrad is located at 1517 Alabama Street, Houston, TX 77004 in Midtown. View the menu here.
- Reserve 101: On Friday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m., dads (and non-dads), are invited for a happy hour session of the bar’s exclusive Old Forester Cask Strength barrel release. For $40, guests will be treated to a tasting through the Old Forester portfolio before the unveiling of the new barrel. The event includes custom food pairings and light bites, as well as an opportunity to for guests to purchase their own bottle of the extremely limited public release. Reserve 101 is located at 1201 Caroline Street, STE 100, Houston, TX 77002, right across the street from House of Blues in Downtown. For more information, go here.
🍝 Italian
- Rosalie: Rosalie in the Baldwin Hotel will serve two exclusive menu pairings on on Father’s Day, including the Sausage & Peppers with Fennel Sausage, Creamy Polenta, Stewed Sweet Peppers and Onions with a two-beer Modelo Special for $25. Or try the Meat Lover’s “Pizzoni” with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mortadella, Mama Lil’s Peppers, Smoked Beef Brasato and Arugula Salad with a bottle of Altos Cabernet for $50.
🐔 Southern
- Brennan’s of Houston: The iconic Houston restaurant will offer a special brunch on Father’s Day. The three-course brunch will begin with a lagniappe of salmon rillette, choice of starters including Snapping Turtle Soup, Kurobuta Pork Belly, Crawfish Enchilada and more, entree choice of Eggs Brennan, Wood-Grilled Filet Mignon and others, plus dessert choice of Southern Pecan Pie, Hoodoo Chicory Chocolate Cake and other sweet treats. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $62 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (713) 522-9711. View the menu here.
- Treebeards: The whole month of June, Treebeards is paying homage to Dad with the theme “Sire”—as in the dictionary definition, meaning father or a male ancestor. The three featured “birds and the bees” cocktails are priced at $10 all day, every day. The Jungle Bird combines Myer’s Dark Rum with Aperol, fresh lime, and pineapple juice. The Falcon starts with Tito’s vodka, then adds in pomegranate liqueur, ginger beer, fresh lime, and agave. The Bees Knees? It features Gordon’s Gin, flavored with honey syrup and lemon. For locations, hours, menus, and more information, visit treebeards.com.
🥑 Tex-Mex and Mexican
- Caracol: On Father’s Day, Caracol will be offer its famous Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $52 per adult and $15 per child. Reservations are recommended. Caracol is located at 2200 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 160. View the menu here.
- Picos: Picos in celebrating Father’s Day with the addition of the Antojito Platter to its traditional Sunday brunch offerings. The special platter includes gorditas, salbutes, tlacoyos, picadas and quesadillas. The Sunday brunch will also feature a special chef’s carving station with prime rib, cured and smoked racks of wild boar, and roasted lamb lollipops. Picos’ menu also features a raw bar with fresh oysters and ceviche. Traditional brunch options include an omelet station and waffle station, while other standouts include Picos legendary moles and dessert bar. The Father’s Day Brunch buffet taking place June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is $54 for adults, $42 for seniors, $30 for children over age eight, and free for children under age eight. Reservations can be made here. Picos is located at 3601 Kirby Drive. View the menu here.
- La Calle Tacos & Tortas: La Calle Tacos & Tortas are serving cheladas for Father’s Day. For $15, families can share a bucket of four Cheladas in the flavor of their choice. Options include the classic Michelada that features beer and tomato, but also Clamato, lemon and salt, mango, and strawberry versions. La Calle has three locations. View the menu here.
- The Original Ninfa’s: During Father’s Day weekend, Ninfa’s will serve El Padrino ($15), a cocktail that features limited-edition Patrón aged in Spanish oloroso sherry casks. Another Spanish tipple replaces the amaretto, Licor 43, known for its notes of vanilla and citrus. It’s rounded out by botanical-tasting green chartreuse. Chef Alex Padilla has cooked up a pairing: A Fajita Burger ($30) topped with jalapeños, onions, pickles, carrots, chipotle mayo, and cheese, and served with an indulgent marrow bone and crispy homemade potato chips. Ninfa’s on Navigation is located at 2704 Navigation Blvd., Houston, TX 77003. Ninfa’s Uptown is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd., #1-190, Houston, TX 77056. View the menu here.
- Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen: Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen’s will offer a special three-course Father’s Day menu for $34.95. The first course includes a choice of sopa de fideo or picamole, the second, a choice of cabrito tacos or grilled quail, and the third a choice of chocolate tres leches cake or sopapillas. Reservations are encouraged but walk-in guests are seated as space is available. For more information, visit sylviasenchiladas.com.
- URBE: This eatery in Uptown Park will be offering a special three-course brunch menu which includes choice of starter and entrée and sweets from a dessert buffet. Entrees on the menu include chilaquiles, shrimp tostadas, wood-grilled skirt steak and fish tacos. Brunch will be served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is $45 per adult and $15 for kids, plus beverages, tax and gratuity. URBE is located at 1101 Uptown Park Boulevard. For more information, visit urbehouston.com.
- Xochi: This award-winning Mexican restaurant in downtown Houston is offering a Father’s Day Brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with with live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It costs $52 per adult and $15 per child.