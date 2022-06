Father’s Day the Houston way: Places to treat your dad to this holiday

On Friday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m., dads (and non-dads), are invited for a happy hour session of the bar’s exclusive Old Forester Cask Strength barrel release. For $40, guests will be treated to a tasting through the Old Forester portfolio before the unveiling of the new barrel. The event includes custom food pairings and light bites, as well as an opportunity to for guests to purchase their own bottle of the extremely limited public release. Reserve 101 is located at 1201 Caroline Street, STE 100, Houston, TX 77002, right across the street from House of Blues in Downtown. For more information, go here