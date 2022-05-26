This image released by Netflix shows Laverne Cox in a scene from "Disclosure," Sam Feder's documentary that surveys trans representation in film and TV. The film took home the GLAAD award for Outstanding Documentary. (Ava Benjamin Shorr/Netflix via AP)

Laverne Cox is getting her own Barbie doll!

To celebrate her 50th birthday on May 29, the Emmy-award winning actor and LGBTQ+ activist is honored with a Tribute Collection Barbie. Her doll is dressed in a red ball gown, a silver bodysuit and comes with accessories like high-heeled boots and silver earrings. “It’s been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll,” Cox said in a statement shared with TODAY Parents. “I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection.”

Barbie Tribute Collection Laverne Cox Doll (Mattel)

Cox added, “I hope that people can look at this Barbie and dream big like I have in my career. The space of dreaming and manifesting is such a powerful source and leads you to achieve more than what you originally thought was possible.”

Ad

Read more here.