PHOTOS: Texas jeweler Kendra Scott unveils engagement ring collection

HOUSTON – Kendra Scott is making engagement rings.

The Texas-based jeweler introduced The Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott on Monday. This launch comes as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary and marks the second new category expansion this year, following the introduction of watches and watch bands in April.

The 11-piece collection features lab grown diamonds that are F in color (colorless), VS2 in clarity range, and available in carat weight from 0.5 to 2 carats. All rings are custom, made to order, and delivered in approximately three weeks, the company said in a news release.

Each engagement silhouette bears custom details. Available in Solitaire, Halo, and Signature silhouettes, the rings feature a traditional center stone, including Round, Oval, and Emerald. Customers have the option to customize the ring with their choice of 14k White Gold, Rose Gold, or Yellow Gold. “Representing joy, optimism, and the promise of a bright future, a singular Yellow Sapphire was thoughtfully placed at the bridge of each Solitaire setting, or burnished at the base of Iconic Halo rings,” the news release notes.

“Designed to be as beautiful and unique as each love story, Kendra Scott offers a bespoke customer experience complete with a dedicated in-house Diamond Expert, who will guide the couple through their custom ring journey,” the news release noted. “The customer will select every facet of their ring, from carat weight to pavé additions to metal selections and personalized engraving. The Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott will launch at 12 retail locations across the country as well as online via virtual appointments.”

“For 20 years, our customers have invited us to be a part of their wedding journeys. The launch of the Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott will allow us to be the wedding destination from proposal to happily ever after,” said Kendra Scott, founder, designer and executive chairwoman of the brand. “When creating this collection, we challenged ourselves to consider every detail. Fundamental to our design process, each ring can be customized and curated to match every couple’s unique love story.”

Price points will range between $1,350–$8,150. The engagement experience will launch in select Kendra Scott retail stores, including South Congress Flagship in Austin and Dallas Preston Center in Texas.

Here are some of the designs featured in the collection:

A ring from The Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott. (Kendra Scott)

A ring from The Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott. (Kendra Scott)

