Quiz: Is this a Kentucky Derby-winning horse, or a made-up name?

Medina Spirit #8, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, (R) crosses the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby ahead of Mandaloun #7, ridden by Florent Geroux, and Hot Rod Charlie #9 ridden by Flavien Prat , and Essential Quality #14, ridden by Luis Saez, at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

There are two types of people who watch the Kentucky Derby: Those who bet money and want to win, and spectators who just want to admire the strange names given to the horses.

If you’ve watched any sort of horse race, you might have noticed the animals have very strange, yet totally unique, names.

Half the fun is just giggling and admiring the wacky names.

So, we decided to test your knowledge to see if you can identify an actual Kentucky Derby-winning horse name, and tell us which names are just totally made up.

Take our quiz below and see how good you are at spotting real Kentucky Derby-winning horse names.