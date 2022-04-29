Insiders: Crystal kayak adventures await a lucky few -- and it could be you!

HOUSTON – Remember those crystal kayaks in San Marcos that light up at night? We have a giveaway for our Insiders to have a chance to win a trip down the river in San Marcos with Paddle SMTX.
The family-owned company is giving KPRC 2 Insiders a chance to win two four-packs of tickets to the attraction. That’s a $220.39 value for each pack of tickets.
- Scroll down to enter.
The contest runs from April 29, 2022 at noon to May 6, 2022 at noon. You can enter this contest once a day.
RELATED: Glow-in-the-dark Texas river: Experience the magic of nighttime on the water in a crystal clear kayak
ENTER HERE
Can’t view this form? Click here.