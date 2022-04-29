83º

Insiders: Crystal kayak adventures await a lucky few -- and it could be you!

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Crystal Kayak Glow Tour photo from Paddle SMTX. (Paddle SMTX)

HOUSTONRemember those crystal kayaks in San Marcos that light up at night? We have a giveaway for our Insiders to have a chance to win a trip down the river in San Marcos with Paddle SMTX.

The family-owned company is giving KPRC 2 Insiders a chance to win two four-packs of tickets to the attraction. That’s a $220.39 value for each pack of tickets.

The contest runs from April 29, 2022 at noon to May 6, 2022 at noon. You can enter this contest once a day.

RELATED: Glow-in-the-dark Texas river: Experience the magic of nighttime on the water in a crystal clear kayak

Crystal Kayak Glow Tour photo from Paddle SMTX. (Paddle SMTX)

Official contest rules

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

