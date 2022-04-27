Texas is one of the best states for working from home, study says

FILE - Medical director of Doctor on Demand Dr. Vibin Roy prepares to conduct an online visit with a patient from his work station at home, April 23, 2021, in Keller, Texas. Comfort levels with remote care can vary depending on factors like age, income level or race, according to the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

HOUSTON – Texas is among the top 10 best states for working from home, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. Other states among the top 10 include Washington D.C., New York, and Utah.

In order to identify the best states for working from home, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions, “Work Environment” and “Living Environment.”

Here is how Texas fared:

1. New Jersey

2. District of Columbia

3. Delaware

4. Connecticut

5. Massachusetts

6. Utah

7. Texas

8. Washington

9. Maryland

10. New York

Here’s a graphic showing how the states ranked.

Interesting to note: Among the WalletHub findings, Texas is known to have the second-lowest cost for internet. Only California had lower internet costs, according to the study.

They evaluated those dimensions using 12 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best infrastructure.

They then determined each state and the District’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order their findings. For more details, click here.

Do you agree that Texas is a good place to work remotely? Let us know in the comments.

