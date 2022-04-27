Mother’s Day the Houston way: Places to treat your mom to this holiday

HOUSTON – Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8, so families looking for ways to treat mom on her special day should start prepping now.

Here are a few ideas that involve eating brunch, lunch, or dinner.

Buca di Beppo - Houston Speedway is open for Mother’s Day. The restaurant will offer a full menu and family-style serving for their normal prices of $18 to $46.

Hearsay on The Waterway - The Woodlands will host a Mother’s Day brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with dinner from 4 p.m. till 10 p.m.. Mother’s Day specials will be served, which include pan-seared halibut for $28, baked chicken roulade for $21, Mom’s mimosas for $7, and a flavored mimosa carafe for $18. You can reserve a spot here.

Sambuca Restaurant – Houston is taking reservations for May 8. The eatery is offering brunch and a side of live music, all priced at $43.95 for adults and $12.95 for kids.

Saltgrass - All Locations Saltgrass is open for Mother’s Day, treat your mom to Saltgrass’ full signature steak menu at the regular price of $20.99 to $38.99 this Mother’s Day.

The Union Kitchen- All Locations are open for brunch from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. with their traditional brunch menu, which is priced from $17.99 to $20.99 for adults and $6 for kids this Mother’s Day.

Avenida Brazil – Southwest Houston, Avenida Brazil – Clear Lake and Avenida Brazil – Woodlands are taking reservations for May 8. The restaurants are offering unlimited brunch favorites, Brazilian-style steaks, seafood, a salad bar, and hot sides. Priced at $57, the Brazilian Heritage-inspired buffet menus include more than 50 items.

Common Bond Brasserie & Bakery -Downtown Location is taking reservations for May 8. The location is offering a three-course Mother’s Day Brunch, priced at $55 for adults and $19 for kids under 12.

Mother’s Day Weekend at Minute Maid Park is a gift for the Astros fan mom. Promotions on the website require tickets to the game, which you can get here, with the Mother’s Day add-ons available separately here.

Rainbow Lodge is offering a three-course prix fixe Mother’s Day Brunch on May 8, priced at $60 per person.

The Federal Grill - Shepherd, The Federal Grill - Katy and Federal Grill - The Woodlands are taking reservations for May 8. The restaurants are offering a three-course prix fixe menu for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Priced at $45, dinner is offered from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. priced at $55 per person for the prix fixe menu.

Radio Milano at The Moran - The restaurant is offering mimosas, several menu options and live music. The special brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. Reservations can be made here.

Turner’s is taking reservations for May 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with two seatings. Live piano music will play while a four-course prix fixe menu is served. Each mom will receive a special take-home gift priced at $250 per person, but excludes tax, gratuity, and alcoholic beverages.

Toro Toro – Four Seasons Houston is taking reservations for May 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is offering a Mother’s Day Brunch, priced at $145 for adults and $65 for children ages 6 to 11.

Fogo de Chao – Houston and Fogo de Chao – The Woodlands are taking reservations for May 8. They are offering brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or dinner from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

51fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails - Houston Galleria Restaurant is hosting a Mother’s Day buffet, adults at $60 and children 12 and under are $20 from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m.

Where are you taking your mom this Mother’s Day? Let us know in the comments.

