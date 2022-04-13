Apply today! Houston’s ‘The Greasy Spoon’ giving away car to single mom for Mother’s Day

HOUSTON – The owner of one of Houston’s well-known soul food restaurants, The Greasy Spoon, is doing something special for a local single mother for Mother’s Day.

The past couple of years has been tough for many people, especially single mothers, who have had to make adjustments. Owner and CEO, Max Bozeman II, has been inspired by many single mothers throughout his life; therefore, he would like to bless a single mother (or mother figure) with a fully paid for car.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

The winner will be announced and presented with the car the week of Mother’s Day.

Those that are interested in applying can share their story of why they are deserving of receiving a car.

“No one is meant to go through life alone. We all need a little help at times, a little push, and a little inspiration to keep going. I hope this gesture is a catalyst in changing the trajectory of a family’s present circumstances, leading to a promising future,” Bozeman said.

