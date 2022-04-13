77º

Stranded dolphin harassed by beachgoers, dies before rescuers can try save it, organization says

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Wildlife, Stranded dolphin, animal abuse, Crime, Texas
Screengrab of image posted by Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network (Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network)

A dolphin stranded on a Brazoria County beach was harassed by beachgoers and died before it could be rescued, according to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

The incident happened at Quintana Beach County Park Sunday evening when a group of people reportedly pushed the dolphin back into the ocean and attempted to swim with and ride the animal, the organization said in a Facebook post detailing the incident.

“She ultimately stranded and was further harassed by a crowd of people on the beach, where she later died before rescuers could arrive on scene,” the group wrote.

Those who harass dolphins in the wild may face civil penalties of up to $11,000 and up to one year in prison, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Anyone who sees a stranded dolphin on a Texas shore is urged to contact the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network. Texans can report stranded dolphins to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 1-800-9MAMMAL (1-800-962-6625).

