Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant coming to Houston, report says

HOUSTON – Church’s, Popeye’s, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, KFC, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and the impending Bojangles will soon reportedly be joined by another fried chicken business in Houston.

NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal is behind the franchise that has locations in Las Vegas and Glendale, California. The chain also has arena outposts in New York and Seattle. The company also has a ghost kitchen in Rochester, New York, and offerings on two Carnival cruise lines.

Shaq’s fast-casual chicken restaurant, Big Chicken was founded in 2018 and is now headed to Houston, according Houston Eater.

Ad

Images from the Shaquille O'Neal-owned Big Chicken restaurant franchise. (Courtesy, Big Chicken)

Images from the Shaquille O'Neal-owned Big Chicken restaurant franchise. (Courtesy, Big Chicken)

Images from the Shaquille O'Neal-owned Big Chicken restaurant franchise. (Courtesy, Big Chicken)

With more than 50 locations in Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin, the new Houston location is another step in the expansion of the franchise.

The restaurant chain is a fusion of O’Neal’s childhood favorites and popular eats today, including crispy chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, Cheez-It crusted mac and cheese, and shakes.

The restaurants menu includes signature items such as the “Shaq Attack,” a chicken sandwich topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno coleslaw, and spicy chipotle barbecue sauce, the mac and cheese-loaded “Charles Barkley” a chicken sandwich with crispy fried onions and roasted garlic aioli, and a multitude of sides like “dirty” fries that are covered in cheese, bacon, banana peppers, and chipotle barbecue sauce. Other menu items include sliders, popcorn chicken, and salads.