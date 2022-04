Celebrate Earth Day all month-long with these Houston events, volunteer opportunities

“Our Wildscape garden area is a great opportunity for you to help lend a hand with raking, weeding, removing invasive species, and planting, as well as learn a little more about native species here in Texas and garden maintenance. All tools and instruction will be provided. Some hazards in this area include; stinging/biting insects, sun damage and poisonous plants. We recommend wearing bug spray, sunscreen and bringing water. Volunteers will need to bring their own gloves. We recommend wearing pants, closed-toe shoes and a hat for sun protection. There is no registration necessary for this event. Volunteers will be meeting at the Pond Center, which is the first building you will see after driving approximately two miles down Park Road. It is a large, covered breezeway with plenty of surrounding parking. After a brief orientation and waiver-signing, we will head to the garden together. If you arrive late, you will find us in the Wildscape garden (across the street from headquarters). Ages 8 years old and up only please. No pets allowed while volunteering in the Wildscape garden.”