Celebrate Earth Day all month-long with these Houston events, volunteer opportunities

Earth Day is Friday, April 22. Here’s a schedule of Houston events and volunteer opportunities that honor our planet.
🌎 Earth Day events
- Earth Family Activity Day at HMNS | Saturday, April 9 - “Join HMNS to Celebrate all things Earth! We will have crafts, a scavenger hunt, photo ops and the opportunity to participate in a public art project! Plus, those attending select conservation-themed theater shows will get an Earth Day related giveaway while supplies last. Free with admission to the permanent exhibit halls.” 5555 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, Texas 77030, 713-639-4629.
- Urban Harvest Earth Day Festival | Saturday, April 9 - “Join us at the Saturday’s Farmer Market for our 2022 Earth Day Festival. Festivities include a chef demo, children’s craft, compost demo and bin giveaway, and our annual plant and seed swap! Want to participate in the plant swap? Register here!” Urban Harvest Farmers Market, 2752 Buffalo Speedway Houston, Texas 77027, (713) 880-5540.
- Earth Day Houston at Discovery Green | Sunday, April 10 - “Presented in partnership with the Citizens’ Environmental Coalition (Houston) and sponsored by Green Mountain Energy Company, Discovery Green’s citywide Earth Day celebration is designed to educate, inspire and encourage action. The event features displays, exhibits and booths on topics ranging from alternative energy to recycling methods, plus a foodie farmers market, kids activities and more. Earth Day Houston will also include Earth Talks from local environmental heroes, Mayor Sylvester Turner (invited), youth leaders and more. Guests can enjoy a live music and an upcycled fashion show. Earth Day Houston, presented by Green Mountain Energy and hosted by Discovery Green, advances the park’s mission of providing free, environmentally conscious programming and eco-friendly operations.” 1500 McKinney, Houston, Texas 77010, (713) 400-7336.
- Earth Day Celebration at Children’s Museum Houston | Saturday, April 23 - “Here’s to our world! Join us in celebrating Earth Day with fun, nature-themed projects, demonstrations and experiments!” 1500 Binz Street, Houston, Texas 77004, (713) 522-1138.
- Earth Day Celebration at Houston Arboretum | Saturday, April 23 - “Express your love for our awesome planet by joining us for a fun, FREE event! This year we’re celebrating Earth Day through art: poetry, drawing, photography, and more. Get creative with us and explore informative booths, nature hikes, fun displays in the Discovery Room, and earth-friendly crafts and activities.” 4501 Woodway Drive, Houston, Texas 77024, (713) 681-8433.
- Houston Public Library Earth Day Festival | Saturday, April 23 - “Join us for our first annual Earth Day celebration at the Central Library! Enjoy story time, dance and music, movies, and earth-friendly activities. Explore informative booths, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and take home free tree seedlings. A fun-filled day for the whole family! This event is free and open to the public.” Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza, 500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77002, (832) 393-1313.
MORE: Vanity with a purpose: These 11 Texas license plates aim to aid wildlife, habitat conservation
🌱 Volunteer opportunities
- Galveston beach cleanup | Saturday, April 9 - “The beach clean ups occur each April and September. Clean Galveston is the local host for the Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-A-Beach events. The next Adopt-A-Beach day is Saturday, April 9. Don’t forget to bring your reusable garden gloves and buckets (or other container) to collect trash.” Register here. Menard Park 2222 28th Street, Galveston, letscleangalveston@att.net.
- Wildscape garden workday at Sheldon Lake State Park | Saturday, April 16 - “Our Wildscape garden area is a great opportunity for you to help lend a hand with raking, weeding, removing invasive species, and planting, as well as learn a little more about native species here in Texas and garden maintenance. All tools and instruction will be provided. Some hazards in this area include; stinging/biting insects, sun damage and poisonous plants. We recommend wearing bug spray, sunscreen and bringing water. Volunteers will need to bring their own gloves. We recommend wearing pants, closed-toe shoes and a hat for sun protection. There is no registration necessary for this event. Volunteers will be meeting at the Pond Center, which is the first building you will see after driving approximately two miles down Park Road. It is a large, covered breezeway with plenty of surrounding parking. After a brief orientation and waiver-signing, we will head to the garden together. If you arrive late, you will find us in the Wildscape garden (across the street from headquarters). Ages 8 years old and up only please. No pets allowed while volunteering in the Wildscape garden.” Sheldon Lake State Park & Environment Learning Center, 14140 Garrett Rd. Houston, Texas 77044, natalie.banks@tpwd.texas.gov.
- Become a prairie and wetland restoration volunteer with Sheldon Lake State Park | Every Tuesday - “Be part of a large-scale prairie and wetland restoration project! Our volunteers come out every Tuesday from 8:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. to plant, pot, and perform other restoration activities. Volunteers should expect to get dirty and learn about prairies and wetlands! No experience necessary, orientation and training provided. Minimum age of 18. Criminal background check required. Contact Matthew Moore at Matthew.Moore@tpwd.texas.gov to get involved.” 14140 Garrett Rd. Houston, Texas 77044.
- Plant a tree along Sims Bayou | Friday, April 22 - “Give back to Mother Earth by planting trees on Earth Day along Houston’s Sims Bayou.” Sims Bayou Greenway, Park Place, Houston, Texas 77017.
- Buffalo Bayou Partnership volunteer workday | Saturday, April 23 - “Houstonians, ages 9 and up, are invited to join Buffalo Bayou Partnership for community-wide volunteer days at Buffalo Bayou Park happening the third Saturday of each month. Whether volunteering as an individual or a small group, your efforts will lead to a healthier environment and a more aesthetically pleasing amenity for all to enjoy. Individuals can register by completing our online waiver. Small groups can reserve spaces and larger groups can schedule another day during the month by emailing volulnteer@buffalobayou.org. Volunteers will help with a variety of tasks, including but not limited to: trash pick-up, mulching and weed removal. We do ask that all volunteers bring their own work gloves. All other necessary work tools will be provided by BBP.” (713) 752-0314, ext. 206., volunteer@buffalobayou.org.
- Plant a tree with Trees For Houston | Periodic volunteer opportunities - “Founded in 1983, Trees For Houston initially focused our early efforts on planting street trees in the heart of Houston. Now celebrating our 38th anniversary, with over half a million trees planted, our organization has evolved into one that grows, plants, and maintains thousands of trees across the greater Houston region.” Register here to receive notifications about upcoming volunteer opportunities. (713) 840-8733 INFO@TREESFORHOUSTON.ORG.
MORE: Get your floral fix at these 4 Houston gardens
If your organization is hosting an Earth Day volunteer event and you’d like it included here, please email information to click2houston@kprc.com.