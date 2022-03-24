Vanity with a purpose: These 11 Texas license plates aim to aid wildlife, habitat conservation

For $30 a year, Texas motorists with a social conscience -- or simply a desire to decorate their vehicles with adorable critters -- can do away with the state’s plain black-and-white plates.
In its place, they can choose from a selection of colorful conservation plates touting everything from horned lizards, desert bighorn sheep, and largemouth bass to hummingbirds, bluebonnets, and monarch butterflies.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department deposits $22 from each plate sale into one of several funds benefitting different wildlife and habitat conservation efforts. Since the department began selling conservation plates in 2000, it has raised more than $10 million.
Scroll below to view TPWD’s conservation license plates.
Funds from the bluebonnet and camping plates help preserve state parks.
The monarch butterfly, hummingbird, horned lizard and rattlesnake license plates help fund efforts to conserve to wildlife diversity.
The white-tailed deer and desert bighorn sheep license plates help fund wildlife management and research.
The largemouth bass plate helps fund the state’s bass management and conservation efforts.
Sales from the Texas river plate help fund several projects that protect and preserve Texas rivers and the fish and other wildlife dependent on them.
Lastly, proceeds for this plate benefit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.
To buy a conservation plate or for more information on TPWD’s conservation license plate program, visit www.conservationplate.org.
Additionally, the TPWD also sponsors nine nonprofit charity plates. The nonprofits support conservation-related initiatives and include include Big Bend National Park, the Coastal Conservation Association, Texas Ducks Unlimited, the Houston Audubon and Save Texas Ocelots.
