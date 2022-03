ULTIMATE LIST: Eggcellent Easter egg hunts happening in the Houston area

“Join us on Sunday, April 10th at 2 p.m. for the annual Nassau Bay Easter Egg Hunt. The annual Easter Egg Hunt is a long-standing Nassau Bay tradition that you don’t want to miss out on – it’s fun for kids of all ages! The Egg Hunt starts at 2 p.m. sharp at David Braun Park at Lake Nassau. Keep in mind, parking in David Braun Park is limited, so arrive early! Before and after the hunt, take advantage of the Easter-themed selfie station with the Easter Bunny. Not only will you get to see the Easter Bunny during our event, but you will also get to learn more about our Nassau Bay ducks and share special treats with them to help keep them healthy.”