ULTIMATE LIST: Eggcellent Easter egg hunts happening in the Houston area

Hunting for some Easter fun? Here is a list of eggcellent egg hunts happening in the Houston area in April.
Fort Bend County
- Easter egg hunt and picnic at George Ranch Historical Park | Saturday, April 16 - “Celebrate Easter weekend with a colossal egg hunt and relaxing family picnic! The Egg Hunt for children 3 & under will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Davis Mansion. Older children between 4-12 will gather at 1:30 p.m. at the South Yard for their fun. Bring a blanket and your own lunch to picnic under a 150 year-old oak or stake your claim at a picnic table near the Line Camp or Ranch House. There will be eggs galore and historical fun all around.” 10215 FM 762 Rd, Richmond, TX, (281) 343-0218, info@georgeranch.org.
- Easter Eggstravaganza at Blessington Farms | Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16 - “Come join us for an awesome day on the Farm during Easter Egg-stravaganza. Enjoy the day with us...Farm Funland that includes ALL the farm favorites. Join us for a fun Easter egg hunt where children will hunt for 10 eggs with candy and treats. The Easter Bunny will be making appearances and there will be LOTS of great photo opportunities. We have a bluebonnet patch too.” 510 Chisolm Trail, Wallis, TX 77485, (832) 444-8717.
Galveston County
- Easter weekend at Kemah Boardwalk | Friday, April 15, through Sunday, April 17 - “Decorate Easter egg cookies, take pics with the Easter bunny, and enjoy our Bunny Hop egg hunt (8 & under)!” 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565, (281) 535-8100.
- Egg hunt at David Braun Park | Sunday, April 10 - “Join us on Sunday, April 10th at 2 p.m. for the annual Nassau Bay Easter Egg Hunt. The annual Easter Egg Hunt is a long-standing Nassau Bay tradition that you don’t want to miss out on – it’s fun for kids of all ages! The Egg Hunt starts at 2 p.m. sharp at David Braun Park at Lake Nassau. Keep in mind, parking in David Braun Park is limited, so arrive early! Before and after the hunt, take advantage of the Easter-themed selfie station with the Easter Bunny. Not only will you get to see the Easter Bunny during our event, but you will also get to learn more about our Nassau Bay ducks and share special treats with them to help keep them healthy.” 18900 Upper Bay Rd, Houston, TX 77058, (281) 333-4211.
Harris County
- Easter at Smith Ranch | Saturday, April 16 - “Come see the Easter Bunny the Saturday before Easter. Bring your own basket. Egg hunt times: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Hunts divided by age. $15 admission per person. Bounce houses, paddle boats, petting zoo, concessions, beer, wine, mimosas.” 25440 Beckendorff Rd., Katy, TX 77493, (281) 371-3318.
- Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt at Jesse H. Jones Park & Nature Center | Saturday, April 16 - “Stop by the nature center to pick up a self-guided geocaching hike for the entire family to enjoy. Use plus codes in Google Maps on your cellular device to help you locate hidden Easter eggs throughout the park, which contain surprises. All ages are welcome. Please wear closed-toe shoes for a hike through the park.” 20634 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX 77338, (281) 446-8588.
- Annual zoo egg hunt and picnic at TGR Exotics Wildlife Park | Saturday, April 16 - “This annual event is great fun for the entire family! We will have animal meet and greet in the picnic area prior to the egg hunt and after the egg hunt. Gates open at 11 a.m. Close at 2 p.m. Bring your picnic lunch, enjoy crafts/activities, walk around on your own and see SOME of the animals at TGR Exotics. Egg hunt will begin at 12:30 p.m., we will put kids in age-appropriate groups once the reservations have been completed. RESERVE EARLY--SELLS OUT QUICKLY!!!” 22115 Sherrod Land, Spring, TX 77389, (281)771-3700.
- Deer Park Easter Egg-stravaganza | Saturday, April 9 - “Join us in Dow Park on Saturday, April 9 for the annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.! Come early and enjoy carrot pull, sidewalk chalk, pony rides, petting zoo, wagon rides, rubber ducky races and bunny bingo. Our egg hunt (for ages 6 months to 11 years old) begins at 10:30 a.m. Stay late and enjoy the Art Park Players Reaction group with games, dancing and singing. Wristband sales for the pony rides, wagon rides and petting zoo are only $5 for unlimited turns.” 610 E San Augustine St, Deer Park, TX 77536, (281) 479-2394.
- Westminster’s Easter After Dark | Saturday, April 9 - “Easter After Dark is back! Our COVID-friendly Easter egg hunt was such a hit last year that we’re bringing it back. We’ll have food trucks, a concert, lots of glow-in-the-dark fun, a fire juggler (yes, you read that correctly), and—of course—a giant flashlight egg hunt.” 5801 San Felipe, Houston, TX 77057.
- Clear Lake’s Egg Hunt & Spring Craft Show | Saturday, April 9 - “All tickets must be pre-purchased. $10 per kid for Egg Hunt which includes activities. $2 Parent Pass. $5 for activity pass (older brothers and sisters - not egg hunting). Ticket gets you entry into train rides, petting zoo, popcorn, inflatable games, & crafts.” 16511 Diana Ln, Houston, TX 77062.
- Egg Hunt at Celebrate Life Church in Katy | Saturday, April 16 - “Join us for a Free Family Event on Saturday April 16th at 10 a.m. Egg hunt, bounce house, face painting, live music, popcorn!” 6205 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77493.
Montgomery County
- Spring Easter Farm Days at P-6 Farms | Saturday, April 9, through Sunday, April 10 and Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16 - “During our Spring Easter Farm Days, you and your family can join us here in Montgomery at our outdoor spring event that is home to the best Easter egg huntin’ in Texas! With activities like vintage amusement rides, farm fun attractions and meeting the Easter Bunny himself, you couldn’t ask for a better spring tradition!” 9963 Poole’s Road, Montgomery, TX 77356, (936) 597-6062.
- Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt at Terramont Park | Friday, April 8, Saturday, April 9, and Thursday, April 14 - “Amp up the fun by hunting in the dark for eggs! Bring your flashlights, cameras and baskets for an egg hunt to remember! Fee includes egg hunt, a visit from the Bunny and a special snack. (Ages 5 and under hunt on soccer field; Ages 6 and up hunt in hills.) Fee: $15 Resident; $20 Non-Resident (per child); $5 sibling discount.” 8500 Terramont Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77382, (281) 210-3950.
- EggTivities at the Woodland’s Children’s Museum | Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 - “Children will delight in egg dyeing, creating a bunny mask, and embellishing egg carton baskets or a bunny box to carry eggs. Photos with the Easter Bunny 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m.” 4775 West Panther Creek Drive #280, The Woodlands, TX 77381, (281) 465-0955, museum@woodlandschildrensmuseum.org.
- 17th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 7 Acre Woods | Saturday, April 16 - “You can hunt East Eggs, visit the petting zoo, play mini-golf, play in Tombstone, our western town, zip down the zip-line, play on the playground, and so much more FOR FREE.” 4401 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX 77303, (936) 890-2326.
- Eggstravaganza at Rob Fleming Park | Saturday, April 16 - “Celebrate springtime with your family at the Eggstravaganza! Enjoy coffee, donuts and fruit. Play classic games with the Bunny, go on an egg hunt and work on a fun craft to take home! Remember your basket and camera! Fee: $30 Resident; $35 Non-Resident (per child); $5 sibling discount.” 6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77389, (281) 516-7348.
Waller County
- Easter egg hunts and Easter Bunny visits at Dewberry Farm | Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16 - “Celebrate spring at Dewberry Farm! Enjoy 30+ family fun activities, barn yard babies and acres of flowers for springtime photo ops!” 7705 FM 362, Brookshire, TX 77423, (281) 934-3276.
