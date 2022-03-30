Photos: War in Ukraine rages on as UN officials hope for a cease-fire

A view of the fire in the woods on March 27, 2022 in Byshiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

While there are many efforts to have the war in Ukraine end, there is still violence happening every day.

Despite all the violence, there has been some progress with the UN in hopes of a cease-fire.

The United Nations chief launched an initiative earlier this week to immediately explore possible arrangements for “a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine” in order to allow the delivery of desperately needed aid and pave the way for serious political negotiations to end the month-long war.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he used his “good offices” and asked Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, the head of the U.N.’s worldwide humanitarian operations, to explore the possibility of a cease-fire with Russia and Ukraine. He said Griffiths has already made some contacts.

“I hope that he will be able to go to both Moscow and Kyiv as soon as that becomes possible,” Guterres said. “It’s very important to establish a serious dialogue with both parties in relation to the possibility of this humanitarian cease-fire.”

Russia’s military announced Tuesday it will “fundamentally” scale back operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as talks brought a possible deal to end the grinding war into view.

Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said the move was meant to increase trust in the talks after several rounds of negotiations failed to halt what has devolved into a bloody campaign of attrition.

While Russia portrayed the step as a goodwill gesture, it comes as the Kremlin’s troops have become bogged down in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted President Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a quick military victory.

Here are some photos from the past week. Warning: Some photos below are graphic in nature.

People who have fled the war in Ukraine gather outside a temporary refugee shelter that was formerly an abandoned TESCO supermarket after being transported from the Polish Ukrainian border, on March 29, 2022 in Przemysl Poland. The Polish government has said it may spend €24 billion this year hosting refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, and is seeking more support from the European Union. With more than 2.2 million Ukrainian refugees, Poland is now the country with the second-largest foreign refugee population after Turkey. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A destroyed car is seen in a crater from a Russian attack that destroyed a house approximately two weeks ago on March 28, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. More than half Kharkiv's 1.4 million people have fled the city since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, which was followed by weeks of intense bombardment. Russian forces remain to the city's north and east, but have met heavy resistance from Ukrainian troops here. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Residents, some who have been there since the start of the invasion shelter in a subway station on March 28, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a warehouse after it was hit by Russian shelling on March 28, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A statue of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko is seen protected by sandbags on March 27, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

An orphan boy hugs a soft toy as he waits on a train after fleeing the town of Polohy which has come under Russian control before evacuating on a train from Zaporizhzhia to western Ukraine on March 26, 2022 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Tens of thousands of people remain trapped in Mariupol, a port city that has faced weeks of heavy bombardment by Russian forces. Civilians from Mariupol and the surrounding areas have fled to evacuation points in towns like Zaporizhzhia in Ukrainian controlled territory before moving on to safer areas in the western part of the country. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

The US President, Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle on March 26, 2022 in Warsaw, Poland. Biden arrived in Poland, meeting with the Polish president as well as U.S. troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, bolstering NATO's eastern flank. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

People wait ahead of The US President, Joe Biden delivering a speech at the Royal Castle on March 26, 2022 in Warsaw, Poland. Biden arrived in Poland, meeting with the Polish president as well as U.S. troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, bolstering NATO's eastern flank. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A woman walks past fast food lots which were destroyed as a result of a rocket strike in the area a few weeks ago on March 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukraine's military says it has made territorial gains in the wider Kyiv region, after Russia's advance on the capital had largely stalled in recent weeks. But intermittent shelling and missile strikes persist. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A view of the burned car in the residential area which was destroyed as a result of a rocket strike two weeks ago on March 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukraine's military says it has made territorial gains in the wider Kyiv region, after Russia's advance on the capital had largely stalled in recent weeks. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A view of a destroyed tram as a result of a rocket strike in the area few weeks ago on March 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A woman looks at a residential area which was destroyed as a result of a rocket strike two weeks ago on March 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A view of the village council building which got destroyed as a result of a rocket strike in the area earlier on March 27, 2022 in Byshiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A view of the fire in the woods on March 27, 2022 in Byshiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A woman walks by a burned car as a result of a rocket strike in the area earlier on March 27, 2022 in Byshiv, Ukraine.(Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)